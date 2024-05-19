Celly H2 LLC and UMOE Advanced Composites AS Partner to Revolutionize Hydrogen Distribution for a Greener Future

Celly H2 LLC (Celly) and UMOE Advanced Composites AS (UMOE) have joined forces to drive innovation in low-carbon intensity hydrogen distribution, aiming to transform the energy landscape.

Celly H2 LLC (Celly) and UMOE Advanced Composites AS (UMOE) have joined forces to drive innovation in low-carbon intensity hydrogen distribution, aiming to transform the energy landscape. The partnership aims to revolutionize the distribution, dispensing, and storage of low-carbon intensity hydrogen and renewable fuels across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the quest for sustainable energy solutions.

Celly H2 LLC, headquartered in Willis, Texas, is a leader in the distribution of low-carbon intensity hydrogen and renewable fuels. With expertise spanning the delivery, dispensing, and storage of gaseous and liquified negative carbon intensity hydrogen fuels, Celly is committed to driving the transition towards cleaner energy alternatives.

UMOE Advanced Composites AS, based in Kristiansand, Norway, stands as a global leader in supplying cost-leading solutions for containment, storage, and transportation of large volumes of hydrogen, biogas, and CNG. Leveraging advanced glass fiber composite material technology, UMOE is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions that address the world's energy challenges.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Celly and UMOE solidifies their commitment to establish a collaborative project development framework. The primary objective is to bring reliable, cost-effective gaseous distribution infrastructure solutions to the North American market via UMOE's low-cost type IV intelligent material pressure vessels and transportation solutions. Their proprietary composites and vessel designs produce industry leading safety and durability accompanied by significant reductions in overall lifecycle costs. The collaboration further advances Celly's mission to provide a distribution network supporting a clean, reliable, and affordable source of energy that can reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Under the terms of the MOU, the Parties will evaluate the benefits of entering into a joint development agreement (JDA) to plan, develop, and execute a comprehensive logistics solution. This solution aims to deliver hydrogen to Celly's hydrogen refueling stations using UMOE's hydrogen transport and storage modules with Celly's logistics resources. Key considerations include project scope, division of responsibilities, commercial structure, technical configurations, and regulatory compliance.

"Our collaboration with UMOE Advanced Composites marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable energy future," stated Austin Terry, Founder & CEO of Celly H2 LLC. "By leveraging UMOE's expertise in advanced composite material technology, we are poised to revolutionize the distribution and storage of low-carbon intensity hydrogen fuels, contributing to a cleaner and greener planet."

Rene Sørensen Nordahl, International Sales Manager at UMOE Advanced Composites, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Celly H2 LLC to drive innovation in the hydrogen distribution sector. Together, we aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that enable the widespread adoption of renewable fuels, paving the way for a sustainable energy ecosystem."

The collaboration between Celly H2 LLC and UMOE Advanced Composites exemplifies their shared commitment to environmental sustainability and underscores their dedication to shaping a cleaner and brighter future for generations to come.

About Celly

Celly envisions a cleaner world powered by efficient, low-carbon hydrogen and renewable fuels. As a leader in sustainable fuel distribution, Celly is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy ecosystems through innovation and collaboration. For more information, visit www.CellyH2.com.

About UMOE Advanced Composites AS

UMOE Advanced Composites AS is a global leader in supplying cost-leading solutions for containment, storage, and transportation of large volumes of hydrogen, biogas, and CNG. Based in Kristiansand, Norway, UMOE leverages advanced glass fiber composite material technology to pioneer sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit https://www.uac.no/

