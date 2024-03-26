Cenozon Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Findpro, a robust mobile app designed to revolutionize workflow on the oil field, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Post this

Cenozon is a premier SaaS company delivering energy excellence through innovative pipeline software solutions such as FINDpro, a robust mobile app designed for simplifying asset management, improving operational efficiency, and revolutionizing workflow on the oil field.

Cenozon is at the forefront of a digital energy landscape, providing a comprehensive and versatile suite of pipeline software solutions. The company's array of professional-grade solutions includes its Pipeline Integrity Risk Manager, which monitors over 25% of Western Canadian pipelines and is expanding internationally, along with its FINDpro mobile app and Insight tool. Blending deep data analytics with intelligent automation, Cenozon enables customers to revolutionize their fieldwork through cloud-based digitization, simplify compliance, reduce operational risks, and save millions through predictive maintenance insights. Cenozon's customer-centric solutions are also designed with data connectivity to provide users with holistic and precise real-time insights on their operations. For organizations looking to build out asset-based digital twins, all of Cenozon's products are engineered with data connectivity to facilitate a seamless process.

Cenozon's mobile app, FINDpro, is a cost-effective, scalable, and must-have efficiency-booster for any organization's field operations. With FINDpro's GIS technology, colour-coded asset mapping, and real-time GPS, organizations can easily locate and visualize their pipeline and facility assets and workflows. Users can capture and store photos as well as field notes instantaneously – both online and offline. The app features tailored workflows, allowing organizations to prioritize workflows for pipeline cleaning, CP inspections, valves, water crossings, signs, barrels, well site equipment, and much more. Users can easily query, manage and analyze fieldwork as the app saves work-in-progress, backlogs, and completed tasks. Digital data reporting then automatically integrates into the cloud, reducing coordination time with head office and placing a field office right in the user's pocket. Additionally, FINDpro's API allows users to conveniently connect with other in-house services, databases, and ERPs, including customized Microsoft Power BI templates or personalized analysis and reporting in Microsoft Excel.

"Embracing the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as our preferred platform is a strategic decision, opening a gateway to a global audience. We're excited to empower new users with unprecedented operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology, and join a network that values excellence and reliability," said Anton Shouli, CEO, Cenozon.

"Microsoft welcomes FINDpro to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Cenozon help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Cenozon

Cenozon specializes in advanced software solutions for the oil and gas industry, focusing on compliance simplification, operational risk reduction, and enhanced risk management through digitization. Cenozon's pipeline integrity solutions, including PIRM, InSight, and FINDpro, dramatically decrease pipeline incidents, streamline audits, and safeguard assets by optimizing corrosion control, providing predictive analytics from inspection data, and maximizing productivity through a range of other flexible features. Trusted by leading pipeline operators in North America who manage over 250,000 kilometers of pipelines, Cenozon is committed to driving efficiency and accuracy across operations.

