Centennial Event to Honor 100 Years of Bob Hope Patriotic Hall's Service and Legacy

This event showcases the allure of Bob Hope Patriotic Hall and brings life to each space within the building to demonstrate its potential and tell the stories of the Hall; highlighting our commitment to leaving no veteran behind in LA. – Justin Garza, Executive Director, Warrior Heritage Foundation.

"Bob Hope Patriotic Hall has stood as a testament to Los Angeles County's commitment to serving those who served us. As we mark one hundred years, we honor the many people who have walked through these halls in search of connection and support and recommit ourselves to building the next century of service for veterans, service members, and their families," said MVA Director Jim Zenner. "We invite the entire community to join us, celebrate this moment, and help drive the work that will define the next century."

The celebration will feature two distinct sessions designed to engage the entire community. A free, family-friendly morning session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will welcome the public to experience the Hall's living legacy through engaging programming for families, veterans, civic leaders, and community icons.

A ticketed evening session from 5 p.m. to midnight will honor donors and supporters with a formal gala featuring casino night entertainment and a plated dinner, providing crucial fundraising support for the Hall's continued mission.

Designed by the Allied Architects Association of Los Angeles in the Italian Renaissance Revival style, Patriotic Hall was built and opened in 1925 to honor and serve veterans of the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I, with its grand opening celebrated in 1926. Upon completion, the twelve-story equivalent structure claimed the distinction of being the tallest building in Los Angeles.

Throughout its storied history, Patriotic Hall has adapted to meet the changing needs of those who serve. During World War II, the building provided housing for service members on leave and became a premier entertainment venue, hosting legendary performers including Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Dorothy Lamour who came to uplift the troops. The facility later housed the city's municipal courts in the 1940s and served as a processing center for the Army and Air Force during the Korean War.

After years of deterioration and deferred maintenance left the building's infrastructure outdated, the County of Los Angeles launched an ambitious rehabilitation project in 2006 with a cost of approximately $46 million. The comprehensive restoration preserved the building's historic character both inside and out, from marble finishes and decorative murals to cast stone facades and copper cornices.

The meticulous preservation effort earned Bob Hope Patriotic Hall a Conservancy Preservation Award in 2014, recognizing the successful restoration of one of Los Angeles' most prominent historical facilities. Today, the building thrives as a multipurpose facility offering meeting and conference space where veterans and community members gather, connect, and recreate.

The centennial celebration will mark not only a century of service but also a commitment to ensuring Bob Hope Patriotic Hall continues its mission for generations to come.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Morning Session: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Family-friendly, free and open to the public)

Evening Session: 5 p.m. – midnight (Ticketed formal gala with casino night and plated dinner)

For more information about the 100th anniversary celebration or to purchase tickets for the evening session, please contact the Warrior Heritage Foundation.

Media Contact

Greg Sisa, Warrior Heritage Foundation, 1 970-420-3499, [email protected], https://www.bobhopehall.org/100yearcelebration

Ashley Cohen, LA County Military and Veteran Affairs, 1 213-824-5455, [email protected], https://www.bobhopehall.org/100yearcelebration

SOURCE Warrior Heritage Foundation