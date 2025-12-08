Center for Achieving Independence Launches New Day Program for Neurodiverse Adults in Aurora

"Our goal is to empower every participant to reach their full potential," said Lisa Fawver, Executive Director of CAI. "We're creating a space where neurodiverse adults are valued, supported, and encouraged to continue growing every day." Post this

"Our goal is to empower every participant to reach their full potential," said Lisa Fawver, Executive Director of CAI. "We're creating a space where neurodiverse adults are valued, supported, and encouraged to continue growing every day."

Building Community and Expanding Opportunity

CAI's Day Program promotes inclusion and personal development through individualized support and active participation. Participants strengthen social and workplace skills through small-group projects, job readiness training, and outings that foster collaboration and independence.

To ensure accessibility across the western suburbs, CAI provides transportation assistance with convenient pickup and drop-off locations at bus stops in Naperville, Batavia, and Oswego.

Since opening its doors, CAI has seen strong interest from families throughout the region and plans to expand partnerships with local employers, volunteer groups, and regional organizations to create new pathways for learning and engagement.

"Our community thrives when everyone has the opportunity to contribute," said Fawver. "Every partnership helps our participants build purpose and confidence — and brings us closer to a more inclusive region."

A Digital Platform That Reflects the Mission

To support the launch, CAI also introduced a new brand and website developed in partnership with LeadCardinal, a Chicago-area digital marketing and website design agency. LeadCardinal handled the full creative scope — from identity design to website development — ensuring the platform aligns with CAI's mission of empowerment and inclusion.

The website gives families and caregivers easier access to program information, enrollment options, transportation details, and ways to get involved through donations or volunteer opportunities.

How to Get Involved

CAI welcomes community support through donations, volunteering, and employment opportunities. Families, caregivers, and local businesses can visit the Support Our Mission page at https://www.caiaurora.com/support-our-mission/ to view the organization's current wishlist, donate materials, or explore open roles including Day Program Volunteer, Program Leader, and Developmental Trainer.

Every contribution helps CAI continue creating opportunities for neurodiverse adults to learn, grow, and thrive.

About the Center for Achieving Independence

The Center for Achieving Independence empowers neurodiverse adults to grow their independence and connect with others through real-world experiences. Based in Aurora, Illinois, CAI's day program combines job training, life-skill development, and community connection in a safe, supportive environment.

To learn more or apply for the Day Program, visit https://www.caiaurora.com/our-program/.

Media Contact

Lisa Fawver, Center for Achieving Independence, 1 630-892-5762, [email protected], https://www.caiaurora.com/

SOURCE Center for Achieving Independence