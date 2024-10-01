Center for American Entrepreneurship Celebrates Introduction of the Entrepreneurship Corps for National Service Act by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN)

"The Entrepreneurship Corps for National Service Act will bring young Americans together and drive innovation and economic growth across all corners of the country." -- Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) Post this

Sixty-three years ago – on September 22, 1961 – President John F. Kennedy signed legislation establishing the Peace Corps, a volunteer service organization through which young Americans work abroad for a period of two years with governments, schools, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, and entrepreneurs in critical areas such as education, youth development, community health, business, information technology, agriculture, and the environment. Since its establishment, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries. The program's spirit of service and activism represents the very best of America.

Today, the United States itself, despite a strong economy and near-record unemployment, continues to confront persistent disparities regarding income, wealth, opportunity, and economic security. Thriving entrepreneurship is an important part of the solution. Recent research has demonstrated that new businesses – "startups" – account for an outsized portion of the innovations that drive productivity, economic growth, net new job creation, and opportunity expansion. To succeed, entrepreneurs need a few basic resources, including skilled talent – sufficient numbers of which can be difficult to secure in economically distressed areas.

Echoing President Kennedy's historic call for volunteer service in the cause of global peace, the Entrepreneurship Corps for National Service Act will underscore the importance of thriving entrepreneurship to America generally and, more specifically, promote and support entrepreneurship-driven economic development in economically distressed communities across America, with a special emphasis on assisting aspiring entrepreneurs of color.

Like the Peace Corps, the Entrepreneurship Corps will assign fellows – recent graduates from community colleges, colleges, and universities with backgrounds in business, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – to promising startups in rural and underserved areas around the country to increase their chances of survival and growth.

Entrepreneurship Corps fellows will serve for two years and earn a competitive salary paid by the program, like other federal government employees.

Like the Peace Corps, the Entrepreneurship Corps will be a prestigious national service opportunity for young Americans responding to a call to action – one that will deploy an army of high-quality talent across America with the aim of improving socio-economic conditions and expanding opportunity in distressed areas of the nation through the transformative power of entrepreneurship. As Entrepreneurship Corps fellows, talented young Americans will participate in an exciting, rewarding, and noble venture – helping their fellow Americans succeed and thrive.

As Rep. Phillips recently stated:

"In this era of great challenge – and opportunity – we must encourage the next generation of Americans to prioritize service to our nation. A national service program dedicated to the promise of entrepreneurship will help us do just that. The Entrepreneurship Corps for National Service Act will bring young Americans together and drive innovation and economic growth across all corners of the country."

The Center for American Entrepreneurship looks forward to working with Rep. Phillips and his Congressional colleagues to see the Entrepreneurship Corps for National Service Act enacted swiftly into law."

The Center for American Entrepreneurship (CAE) is a nonpartisan research, policy, and advocacy organization whose mission is to engage and educate policymakers in Washington, and at state and local levels across the nation, regarding the critical importance of entrepreneurs and startups to innovation, economic growth, job creation, and expanding opportunity – and to pursue a comprehensive policy agenda intended to achieve a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive U.S. economy through thriving entrepreneurship.

