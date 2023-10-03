Center for American Entrepreneurship Welcomes Three New Board Members

"Trey, Wendy, and Jewel are towering leaders in their innovation communities and I have admired their work and example for years... CAE is thrilled and very fortunate to welcome them to the board of directors..." -- John Dearie, President, Center for American Entrepreneurship Tweet this

"What makes CAE so special and effective as an organization is the extraordinary caliber of people involved in its leadership and committed to its mission," said Joni Cobb, chair of CAE's board. "The addition of Trey Bowles, Wendy Guillies, and Jewel Burks Solomon continues that tradition of excellence. Each brings unique experience and expertise, as well as diverse geographic perspective, that will further strengthen the quality and credibility of CAE's work with policymakers on behalf of America's innovators."

"I am exceptionally honored to join the board of the Center for American Entrepreneurship," said Trey Bowles. "Based upon my decades as an entrepreneur and work building out ecosystems for inclusive entrepreneurship, I believe CAE is on the front lines of informing policy to make the United States the best place on the planet for entrepreneurs to start, build, and grow their companies."

"CAE is the only organization in Washington, DC focused exclusively on educating policymakers about how they can advance entrepreneurship, which is critical to our country's long-term prosperity," said Wendy Guillies. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that works every day to make sure the needs of entrepreneurs everywhere are heard by our nation's decision makers."

"I'm thrilled to join the Center for American Entrepreneurship to support its incredible mission and work to bridge gaps between entrepreneurs and the policy decisions that impact them and the companies they're building," said Jewel Burks Solomon. "I am particularly excited to represent Atlanta and the south more broadly on CAE's board."

"Trey, Wendy, and Jewel are towering leaders in their innovation communities and I have admired their work and example for years," said John Dearie, president of CAE. "They are not only nationally recognized experts regarding the unique importance, vulnerabilities, and needs of startups, but are activists who have dedicated their careers to supporting American entrepreneurs. CAE is thrilled and very fortunate to welcome them to the board of directors to participate in our important ongoing work with Washington policymakers on behalf of American entrepreneurship."

For more information, visit http://www.startupsUSA.org

Follow CAE on X (Twitter): http://twitter.com/startupsUSAorg

Media Contact

Kevin Ross, Center for American Entrepreneurship, +1 (202) 821-9448, [email protected], http://startupsusa.org

Twitter

SOURCE Center for American Entrepreneurship