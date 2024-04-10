Center for Architecture & Design Hosts KC Design Week April 18 - 27

This is our biggest KC Design Week in our 15-year history. Our committee volunteers pour their creativity and passion into nine months of planning, and the results are 25 inspiring events in 10 days! Post this

KC Design Week celebrates the value of design in our lives – from buildings to products and landscapes – and highlights its societal impacts. The week-long event draws an average annual audience of 1,800 individuals from the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas. Thousands of graphic designers, architects, industrial designers, interior designers, university students and faculty, advertising professionals, urban planners and design enthusiasts attend KC Design Week events that sell out every year.

"Participants can expect to learn new skills and hear from design professionals on a multitude of topics that they can apply to their lives, jobs and careers," said Maggie Newlin, senior graphic designer at HDR, Inc. and co-chair of KC Design Week. "Each year, I'm blown away by the speakers and events."

KC Design Week curates new, distinctive events each year, with a few perennial exceptions such as the popular "Homes by Architects Tour" and "Open Studio Night," a studio crawl through the Crossroads Arts District. The cost to attend the wide variety of events is affordable by design. CfAD and the KC Design Week committee believe reasonable ticket prices are key to enabling people to sign up for multiple events during the week. In addition, KC Design Week remains committed to offering at least one free event each year.

"We have an incredible lineup of fascinating and fun events," said Peggy Bennett, client leader at Burns & McDonnell and co-chair of KC Design Week. "It's amazing to see the depth of talent on display and learn about how important design is to shaping our greater Kansas City community."

D7 Summit

This year, KC Design Week will also include the D7 Summit, a historic gathering of the CEOs from seven leading national design associations for a first-of-its-kind panel discussion orchestrated to foster collaborative solutions amid shared challenges, build relationships and galvanize collective action. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to glean insights directly from these influential leaders. This event is being held in conjunction with the D7 National Design CEO Retreat and is hosted by both the Center for Architecture & Design and KC Global Design. Learn more at d7kc.org

Multi-Discipline Approach

KC Design Week is unique in the United States, if not in the world, by virtue of its multi-discipline approach. It is produced by seven distinct design organizations comprising the Center for Architecture & Design, which include:

American Institute of Architects Kansas City (AIA Kansas City)

American Institute of Graphic Arts Kansas City (AIGA Kansas City)

American Society of Landscape Architects, Prairie Gateway Chapter (PGASLA)

Industrial Designers Society of America Kansas City (IDSA-KC)

International Interior Design Association Mid-America (IIDA M-A)

Kansas City Metropolitan Section of the American Planning Association (KCAPA)

Society for Experiential Graphic Design Kansas City (SEGD KC)

Members from each of these seven organizations plan KC Design Week. Each organization sends up to three representatives to serve on the planning committee, and three organizations (AIA Kansas City, AIGA Kansas City, and IIDA Mid-America) comprise the co-chair leadership of KCDW. This ensures balance and variety in programming.

"KC Design Week exposes all members of the community to Kansas City's incredible array of design talent," said Brooke Craig, AIA, associate principal at Populous and co-chair of KC Design Week. "I personally love seeing the diversity of people drawn to attend KCDW events, their backgrounds and their unique interests."

Kansas City Shows its Design Strength

Generating more than $24 billion annually, the architecture, engineering and construction industry in the Kansas City market employs more than 70,000 people. With the eighth-largest concentration of architecture and engineering jobs in the U.S., nearly half of global sports architecture originates in Kansas City. Recognized as pioneers of the green revolution and sustainable design, firms in the Kansas City region also design 15% of the world's power systems. In addition, Kansas City is home to four of the top 25 design firm headquarters in the U.S. – more than any other city.

About Center for Architecture & Design

Launched in 2014, Kansas City's Center for Architecture and Design (CfAD) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization that plans programs and experiences that spotlight creativity and engage a wide community audience in discussions about architecture and design. CfAD's seven individual professional design organizations unite to teach design thinking to all ages, celebrate the achievements of good design, and help Kansas City reach its full potential. CfAD's signature annual program is KC Design Week. Visit http://www.cfadkc.org to learn more.

