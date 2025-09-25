Center for Disaster Philanthropy Announces $6.8M in New Grants from Truist Foundation-Supported Fund for Ongoing Helene Recovery Efforts in Western North Carolina

"We know that when local communities and organizations are at the center of efforts to rebuild, leading the way with their knowledge and dedication, long-term recovery is more sustainable and effective." Post this

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina with damaging winds, unprecedented levels of flooding and landslides. The storm killed 108 people, including 100 from Western North Carolina, and destroyed dozens of homes, businesses, and other critical infrastructure in the area. A year later, the community continues to rebuild and experience the lasting impacts of Helene's devastation, even as several encouraging recovery efforts are underway.

In January 2025, Truist Foundation announced the launch of CDP's Truist Foundation Western North Carolina Recovery and Resiliency Fund, a partnership that is part of a $725 million commitment from Truist and Truist Foundation called Truist Cares for Western North Carolina. Through the Fund, CDP addresses medium- and long-term needs to help strengthen the region's housing and small businesses. In June 2025, CDP announced that the first $3.3 million in grants had been awarded to four organizations actively leading recovery efforts.

"At Truist Foundation, we believe that community investment is most impactful when it's rooted in the voices and leadership of local communities," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Guided by Truist's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we are proud to partner with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support organizations that are driving long-term recovery across the region. This second round of grants reflects our continued commitment to helping Western North Carolina rebuild in ways that are inclusive, adaptive and forward-looking."

CDP's grantmaking is guided by its assessment of damages, systemic marginalization, community capacity and unmet needs to support the area's equitable recovery.

Learn more about the Round 2 grantees below:

CDP funds a wide range of critical programs in communities devastated by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and other natural hazards, as well as humanitarian crises. These efforts include mental health initiatives, housing repair, food access and other essential services. CDP also offers free educational resources and advises corporations, foundations and individual donors to ensure that they can more effectively support equitable, community-led disaster preparedness and recovery.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

About the Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the foundation's leading initiatives — the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

Media Contact

Kristina Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 720.583.5325, [email protected], https://disasterphilanthropy.org/

SOURCE Center for Disaster Philanthropy