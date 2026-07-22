Center for Disaster Philanthropy Board Elects Alandra Washington As Newest Director

Alandra brings a dynamic blend of leadership, strategic insight and deep commitment to community impact. Her experience and perspective will strengthen the board's capacity to advance CDP's mission while broadening our reach across the sector. Post this

About Alandra Washington

Dr. Alandra Washington has more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit and philanthropic leadership, advancing equitable outcomes for children, families and communities at one of the country's top five philanthropic institutions.

"I am honored to join the board and support an organization so deeply committed to advancing opportunity and impact," said Dr. Washington. "I look forward to working alongside fellow leaders to help expand and strengthen CDP's work."

Dr. Washington has extensive experience in organizational and program development, business process redesign, change management, and operational excellence strategies that shift culture in support of organizational mission, vision, and values. Before joining WKKF, she led The Greater East St. Louis Community Fund and the New Spirit Neighborhood Organizing Office of East St. Louis.

Dr. Washington has served on numerous boards, including roles as board chair and as a member of investment, programming and fund development committees. She currently serves as governance chair for the Schott Foundation for Public Education and as a board member of the California Council for Excellence and the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship. She has been honored by Asian Americans in Philanthropy for her philanthropic leadership and is a 2019-2020 Baldrige Executive Fellow.

Dr. Washington holds a bachelor's in business administration and a Master of Public Administration from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She also earned a doctorate in education leadership from Western Michigan University.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions, and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristina Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 (720) 583-5325, [email protected], https://disasterphilanthropy.org

SOURCE Center for Disaster Philanthropy