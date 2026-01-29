Center for Disaster Philanthropy Continues to Support Communities Recovering from LA Wildfires With $1.56 Million in New Grants

Recovery is strongest when local organizations lead with their knowledge, relationships and deep roots in the community. Post this

In July 2025, CDP announced $1.2 million in grants from its California Wildfires Recovery Fund to six organizations that provide survivors with critical services, including mental and social wellness support, housing restoration and direct assistance. The grants also supported resource coordination and access to information, expertise and advocacy.

The second round of grants continues to focus on these services, as well as workforce protections and community-led rebuilding initiatives.

Learn more about the latest round of grants supporting L.A. wildfire recovery:

Vibrant Emotional Health received $200,000 to expand disaster behavioral health training in response to the Los Angeles wildfires. Funding will strengthen their Crisis Emotional Care Team and support training programs, like Psychological First Aid and Skills for Psychological Recovery, for nonprofits, first responders and community leaders to help communities better support one another during recovery and in future crises.

Pasadena Community Foundation received $750,000 to strengthen the Altadena Build Back Foundation's capacity, expand and support disaster case management services, and sustain Eaton's long-term recovery coordination and infrastructure to ensure an equitable and community-led rebuilding process.

National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) received $300,000 to support immigrants and low-wage workers engaged in long-term wildfire recovery through the Pasadena Community Job Center. Funding will help provide legal assistance, health and safety training, and advocacy for fair wages and safer working conditions, while also covering PPE, training materials and culturally relevant outreach.

San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity (SGV Habitat) received $315,000 to support housing recovery in Altadena through construction and case management staffing. As the only Habitat affiliate authorized to build locally, SGV Habitat helps low-income homeowners navigate insurance gaps, permitting and rebuilding so families can safely return home and stay in their community.

CDP works with local organizations and funders across Los Angeles to understand critical needs and resource gaps as survivors navigate the long road to recovery. Its current and future grantmaking centers community voices to ensure funding goes where it is needed most to have the greatest impact. To learn more about the California Wildfires Recovery Fund, visit disasterphilanthropy.org.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kristina Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 (720) 583-5325, [email protected], https://disasterphilanthropy.org/

SOURCE Center for Disaster Philanthropy