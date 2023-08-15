Center for Vein Restoration Announces Exciting Partnership with Carolina Vein Center

"CVR has become one of the leaders in venous disease in the U.S. by collaborating with physicians with decades of experience. Because they've grown with such expertise, CVR has been able to become a part of the policies of venous disease in the United States." Tweet this

CVR proudly welcomes the physicians of Carolina Vein Center

Skilled, experienced, board-certified vein physician Lindy McHutchison, M.D., and her Carolina Vein Center associates, Marianne Sommerville, M.D., and Sam Wahl, M.D., bring a philosophy of excellence in patient care. This aligns perfectly with CVR's approach offering the most advanced and patient-focused diagnostic and therapeutic methods for treating venous insufficiency.

CVR does a great deal of research as it relates to vein management and treatment. It's empowering for me to be part of such an incredible team of experts who share my passion about and care for patients."

–Dr. Lindy McHutchison, lead physician, Carolina Vein Center, now part of Center for Vein Restoration

About Dr. Lindy McHutchison

Board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. McHutchinson is a Diplomate of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. Deeply committed to lipedema management, she is part of the United States of America Lipedema Standard of Care Consensus Committee and an expert collaborator with the Fat Disorder Research Society (FDRS). She earned her medical degree from the Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. She completed her OB/GYN residency at the University of Southern California Los Angeles County Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

About Dr. Marianne Sommerville

Strong humanitarian and international sensibility, having worked for Doctors Without Borders, Dr. Sommerville has spent 25+ years implementing & overseeing safety protocols at NYU School of Medicine & White Plains Hospital, New York & White Plains, NY. Dr. Sommerville is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners. She earned her medical degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA.

About Dr. Sam Wahl

Dr. Wahl first became interested in venous disease in 2004 when he started a vein clinic while practicing in New York. In 2006, Dr. Wahl moved with his family to North Carolina, where he worked as an Interventional Radiologist and continued to treat venous disease. He earned his medical degree at East Tennessee University College of Medicine, Memphis, TN. He then completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at New York Medical College, later completing a fellowship in Vascular Interventional Radiology. In addition, his passion for health, fitness, wellness, and nutrition fueled his interest in Functional and Regenerative Medicine.

About Center for Vein Restoration:

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is a nationally recognized leader in treating vein disease. With a team of highly experienced and board-certified physicians, CVR is dedicated to providing comprehensive and minimally invasive solutions for patients suffering from a wide range of venous disorders. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and personalized care, CVR strives to improve the quality of life for its patients by alleviating pain, discomfort, and aesthetic concerns associated with venous disease.

For more information about Center for Vein Restoration, its team of specialists, or details about outpatient vein treatment options, visit http://www.centerforvein.com.

