Center for Vein Restoration Proudly Welcomes its Newest Partner: Vein Specialists of the Carolinas

"We're excited to partner with Dr. Draughn and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing advanced vein care to the people who need care in North Carolina and nationwide." -Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FAC, President and CEO, Center for Vein Restoration

Enhanced Patient Experience

By joining CVR's nationwide network of over 110 vein centers, Vein Specialists of the Carolinas will benefit from improved efficiencies and access to cutting-edge technology. Patients will experience a seamless transition with the same expert care and personalized attention they have come to expect.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. David Draughn and his esteemed team at Vein Specialists of the Carolinas to our growing CVR family. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to delivering the highest quality of vein care and expands our ability to provide advanced, personalized treatments in North Carolina—which is a win for patients. Only by working together are we stronger and more capable of addressing the needs of those suffering from vein disease nationwide." -Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FAC, President and CEO, Center for Vein Restoration

Continuity of Care

Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, under the leadership of David G. Draughn, MD, FACS, RVT, RPVI, RPhS, will maintain its current North Carolina locations. The same trusted team will continue to provide exceptional patient care, ensuring a seamless continuity for its valued patients.

"We've been observing CVR for five or six years, and they've been keeping an eye on us too. CVR consistently grows, improves, and attracts more vein practices and physicians. Seeing their success and hearing positive feedback from several colleagues who joined CVR, I decided to talk to them, and they shared their positive experiences with me." – Dr. David G. Draughn

About Center for Vein Restoration

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the country's largest physician-led practice treating vein disease. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 110+ centers and growing, CVR has over 700 employees, conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually, and achieves a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating.

To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit https://centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.

Learn About Partnership with CVR

CVR actively seeks to acquire world-class practices with talented physicians, such as Vein Specialists of the Carolinas, to provide the resources needed to allow physicians to focus on medicine and grow their practices.

Explore the advantages of partnering with the nation's largest physician-led vein treatment organization.

For more information about the efficiencies CVR provides, including operations, sales, marketing, patient services, pre-authorization, and billing, visit https://cvrstrongertogether.com.

