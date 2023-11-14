Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) Launches Expanded Palliative Care Provider Directory

"CAPC's Palliative Care Provider Directory makes it easy for patients, families and referring clinicians to find and connect with palliative care programs in their area." Post this

Due to the consistent growth and demand for palliative care services beyond the hospital setting, the Palliative Care Provider Directory enables users to search for providers based on location as well as care setting, including: hospital, home, nursing home, and office/clinic.

Currently, the Provider Directory offers information on more than 350 palliative care programs, with new programs being added each day.

Palliative care programs in all settings can be listed in the Provider Directory by signing up on the Center to Advance Palliative Care website.

Listing a program is free and open to all specialty palliative care programs in the U.S.

"Patients with serious illness, and their families, face a great many challenges and stresses. Palliative care provides an all-important added layer of support so that patients have the best possible quality of life while they complete their treatments, and families get their questions and concerns addressed. Finding these services needs to be easy and convenient, not only for patients and families but also for their medical teams," said Brynn Bowman, MPA, chief executive officer at the Center to Advance Palliative Care. "Our Palliative Care Provider Directory makes it easy to find and connect with programs in your area."

Palliative Care is specialized medical care for people with serious illness. This type of care is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is provided by a specially-trained team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who work together with a patient's other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Based on need, not prognosis, palliative care is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and it can be provided along with curative treatment.

About the Center to Advance Palliative Care

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. For more information, visit capc.org

Media Contact

John Zocola, Center to Advance Palliative Care, (267) 664-2759, [email protected], www.capc.org

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Center to Advance Palliative Care