Center to Advance Palliative Care Releases 2024 Serious Illness Scorecard: A State-By-State Look at Palliative Care Capacity

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. It is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. Provided by a specially-trained team, palliative care works together with a patient's other doctors to provide an extra layer of support. Palliative care is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness and can be provided along with curative and other life-prolonging treatments such as chemotherapy.

While no state has yet to achieve five stars, two states, Massachusetts and Oregon, earned the highest ratings with 4.5 stars, while six states, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and Ohio achieved four stars. Thirteen states earned two or fewer stars, with the remaining twenty-nine states and DC earning between 2.5 and 3.5 stars. These ratings reveal that, while every state has some palliative care capacity, all states have room for improvement.

Key Findings of the Scorecard Include:

Stark health inequities related to race and income exist for people living with a serious illness, with Black Americans at the highest risk of mortality for serious illnesses like cancer and heart disease, and less likely to receive appropriate pain and symptom management.

While palliative care has become the standard of care in large hospitals, gaps in access remain in for-profit and rural hospitals. 83.6% of U.S. hospitals with 50 or more beds report having specialty palliative care services, and this prevalence climbs to 96.2% for hospitals with 300 or more beds. However, the proportion of for-profit hospitals and rural hospitals with palliative care lags behind significantly, at 49.0% and 34.5% respectively.

The number of specialty-trained palliative care clinicians lags behind that of most other specialists, with 19,920 specialists across all disciplines in the U.S. with specialty certification in hospice and palliative care.

New payment policies and strategies are advancing palliative care capacity and access; 13 states currently have legislation requiring payment for palliative care services.

Increasing numbers of clinicians are gaining basic skills in key drivers of palliative care outcomes, including communication and symptom management. Some states have included continuing education mandates in licensure requirements, and others have incorporated palliative care content into medical and nursing board opioid training standards.

"As with so much in health care, where you live has a profound impact on the quality and availability of palliative care when living with a serious illness," said Brynn Bowman, chief executive officer of the Center to Advance Palliative Care. "With a rapidly aging population and increasing numbers of people managing serious and chronic illnesses, it is critical that states address these gaps to ensure all patients can access the care they need."

A Call to Action for Health Care Professionals and Policymakers:

According to the Scorecard, federal and state-level policymakers could change the equation by focusing on key areas, including workforce, payment, quality/standards, clinical skill-building, and public and clinician awareness. Several states are already developing new initiatives and passing supportive legislation.

The Scorecard provides individual state reports, which help prioritize efforts for improving care for people living with serious illness within each state. These reports offer data on the current palliative care landscape with recommendations for improvement.

Access the Scorecard, which includes a full summary, key findings and recommendations, state ratings and reports, and other information.

