Centerbase and Billables AI Give Midsize Law Firms Automated Time Capture and Actionable Practice Intelligence

The integration pairs Centerbase's matter data, billing workflows, and operational intelligence with Billables AI's automated time capture, giving midsize firms a stronger data foundation and the AI-powered reporting to make better decisions on profitability, timekeeper performance, and firm growth.

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms, today announced an integration with Billables AI, the leading AI-powered timekeeping platform for legal. Together, the two platforms connect Centerbase's matter data, billing workflows, and operational intelligence with Billables AI's automated time capture, giving firms automated timekeeping and the accurate data leadership needs to make better decisions on profitability, utilization, and firm growth.

Every managing partner knows that time data is the foundation on which all other metrics are built. When hours go unrecorded, or narratives get reconstructed days later, realization suffers, write-downs accumulate, and the reports leadership relies on to evaluate matter profitability, assess utilization, and plan for growth tell only part of the story. Better decisions start with better data at the source.

Billables AI addresses that at the source. Running passively across dozens of workflows attorneys already use (Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Zoom), it captures billable activity as work happens, matches time to the correct client and matter, and generates detailed narratives for attorney review and approval – helping firms capture 10 to 30 percent more billable time than manual methods allow. Those time entries flow directly into Centerbase, where they join the matter structure, billing history, and workflow data the platform already holds. That same matter context gives Billables AI what it needs to apply Outside Counsel Guidelines and keep time entries client-compliant before billing. The result is a richer, more complete dataset that makes Centerbase's reporting more meaningful: clearer visibility into matter-level economics, more reliable timekeeper metrics, and the data firms need to evaluate which work to take on, how their timekeepers are developing, and where realization can be improved. It also gives Centerbase the foundation to deliver timely, accurate billing and profitability reporting that firm leadership can act on.

Midsize firms face a specific pressure: delivering the same client service and competitive capability as larger practices while operating with leaner teams and less administrative infrastructure. At that scale, the quality of billing data is more consequential, not less. Every hour left uncaptured and every narrative reconstructed at week's end has a direct impact on realization, on what leadership can see, and on the decisions they can confidently make. Centerbase evaluated AI timekeeping solutions across the market and selected Billables AI for its privacy-first approach and proven fit with how midsize firms work. The integration launches today as an API-based connection, with plans to embed more deeply over time as Centerbase continues expanding the data and AI capabilities available to firm leadership.

"The quality of every report, every metric, every decision a managing partner makes comes back to the data underneath it," said Rob Joyner, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Centerbase. "By pairing Centerbase's operational foundation with Billables AI's time capture, we're helping firms capture more of what they earn and see more of how they operate, giving leadership an accurate, timely picture of firm performance they can actually manage to."

"Uncaptured time is one of the most overlooked sources of lost revenue for law firms," said Nancy Jeng, Co-Founder of Billables AI. "Billables AI automatically captures and intelligently understands work activity. When that insight flows into Centerbase, firms can turn everyday work into reliable billing data and clearer visibility into how their practice operates."

The integration is available now to Centerbase customers. Firms interested in activating Billables AI can contact their Centerbase account representative.

About Centerbase

Centerbase is the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms. It unifies matter management, billing, financial operations, and the AI tools firms are adopting into a single governed system, eliminating the operational drag that costs firms time, revenue, and client confidence. The result is a practice that runs tighter, bills what it earns, and turns its operations into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit centerbase.com/webinars/billablesai

About Billables AI

Billables AI is an AI-powered timekeeping and operational intelligence platform built for law firms and professional services. The industry-leading automated time-tracking solution passively captures work activity, generates billing narratives, and integrates with leading practice management and productivity tools. By reducing lost time and administrative burden, Billables AI helps firms increase revenue, compliance, and client trust. Founded by a team of AI, B2B SaaS, and product marketing experts, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by leading Silicon Valley AI investors, including Wing VC, F7, SignalFire, Darkmode, and Alumni Ventures.

Media Contact

Robert Joyner, Centerbase, 1 2149879000 556, [email protected], https://centerbase.com/

SOURCE Centerbase