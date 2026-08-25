Centerbase and Scan Logic Partner to Deepen Financial Strength for Midsize Law Firms

New integration brings AI-powered e-billing and OCG compliance into the Centerbase platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, the AI-powered performance platform purpose-built for midsize law firms, today announced a partnership with Scan Logic, a leading legal technology company specializing in e-Billing. The integration brings Scan Logic's e-Billing and compliance solution, BillSync, into Centerbase, helping law firms streamline billing, improve compliance, and accelerate cash flow, while giving firms a single place to manage the financial side of their practice. The two companies are announcing the partnership at ILTACON 2026 in Nashville, where both are exhibiting.

The partnership advances Centerbase's investment in building a full financial and operational command center for midsize firms. Centerbase already unifies matter management, time tracking, billing, collections, accounting and AI-powered firm intelligence within the platform. With Scan Logic's BillSync, firms increase realization by catching billing guideline violations before invoices are submitted, automating submissions to 40+ e-Billing portals, and streamlining appeals and write-downs.

Pairing with the leaders in legal finance

Centerbase partners with specialized providers in legal technology to deliver a flexible yet powerful solution for midsized firms. Scan Logic brings more than 50 years of expertise in legal technology and the business of law, with a focus on simplifying the complex financial processes that law firms manage every day.

"Corporate and insurance clients increasingly require firms to submit invoices electronically through their own portals, under their own Outside Counsel Guidelines," said Michael Dunn, CEO of Centerbase. "Scan Logic's solution, BillSync, solves e-billing compliance and protects client relationships and credibility. Bringing that capability into Centerbase gives our customers immediate value by shortening the cash cycle and decreasing rejections."

OCG compliance, built in

Outside Counsel Guidelines are a large source of revenue leakage for midsize firms. Often dozens of pages long, frequently changing, and different for every client, OCGs create a complex compliance challenge. A single missed directive can result in a rejected invoice, a write-down, or delayed payment. When firms manage this process manually, it consumes valuable time while still leaving room for errors and lost revenue.

Through the integration, Scan Logic's AI-powered compliance engine, BillSync, centralizes every client's OCGs, extracts the requirements, and keeps them current as guidelines change. Time entries are validated against the applicable guidelines before an invoice goes out, and non-compliant entries are flagged for correction in real time. Compliant LEDES files are then submitted directly through the client's e-Billing portals, eliminating the need to log into each portal separately. The result is fewer rejections, faster payment, and higher realization.

"Managing law firm finance should be simple. That principle guides how we develop our technology," said Rick Hellers, CEO of Scan Logic. "The work-to-cash lifecycle is made up of many connected steps, and when those processes are disconnected, complexity grows. By integrating BillSync directly into Centerbase, we are simplifying that experience, helping midsize firms automate e-Billing compliance, reduce administrative burden, and increase realization."

Building the Financial Command Center

Centerbase is building a financial operating system for midsize law, with embedded payments, billing, collections, and now e-billing compliance as its fintech foundation, and AI-driven financial intelligence through its Centerbase IQ layer. Each capability makes the platform a richer source of financial truth for the firm.

Centerbase and Scan Logic will both be at ILTACON 2026 in Nashville. Firms attending the conference can see the integration and talk with both teams about how connected financial workflows can simplify law firm finance.

About Centerbase

Centerbase is an AI-powered, performance platform purpose-built for midsize law firms. It unifies matter management, billing, time tracking, financial operations, and the AI intelligence firms need into a single governed system. The result is a practice that runs tighter, bills what it earns, and turns its operations into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit centerbase.com.

About Scan Logic

Scan Logic develops AI-powered solutions that automate and simplify law firm finance. Its product suite includes BillSync for e-Billing automation and APSync for accounts payable automation. Scan Logic helps law firms improve realization, reduce administrative burden, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate cash flow through intelligent automation. For more information, visit scan-logic.com.

Centerbase Media Contact:

Trish Stromberg

Chief Marketing Officer

Centerbase

1 (855) 287-2731

[email protected]

centerbase.com

Scan Logic Media Contact:

Danielle Meyer

Director of Marketing

Scan Logic

1 323-792-2795

[email protected]

https://www.scan-logic.com/

SOURCE Centerbase