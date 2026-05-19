Centerbase Brings Embedded Accounts Payable Automation to Midsize Law Firms Through Partnership with AvidXchange

The partnership gives law firms a fully managed accounts payable automation solution built directly into Centerbase, eliminating manual payment workflows without leaving the platform they already use to run their practice.

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms, today announced a partnership with AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable automation and payment solutions for mid-market businesses, to embed full payment automation directly into the Centerbase platform through AvidXchange's Accounts Payable as a Service solution.

Law firm finance teams have long managed vendor payments outside their core practice management systems—printing checks, manually entering account information, and tracking payment status across disconnected platforms. At the volume midsize firms operate, that workflow costs time, introduces errors, and creates fraud exposure. Automated payments have been one of the last remaining workflows that didn't exist inside the system.

AvidXchange reduces the time finance teams spend on AP administration by up to 80%, giving firms back hours each month that can be redirected to higher-value work.

Through this integration, Centerbase customers can now view unpaid invoices, select and initiate payments, and complete the approval process without leaving the platform. Once approved, AvidXchange executes the payment on the firm's behalf, leveraging a network of more than 1.5 million suppliers and delivering payments through the methods that best meet each vendor's needs. Finance teams gain real-time visibility into payment status, a complete audit trail, and built-in fraud protections, including secure digital payment methods such as virtual credit cards and reduced manual touchpoints that limit the exposure law firms face when handling vendor payments at volume.

Centerbase selected AvidXchange as its embedded accounts payable automation partner for its depth of experience serving compliance-driven industries and the breadth of its supplier network. The integration is available to Centerbase customers now.

"Centerbase is built around automating the business of law, giving people the visibility and control they need without requiring them to manually execute routine tasks," said Michael Dunn, CEO of Centerbase. "Payments are a perfect example. Firms need governance over every transaction, but they shouldn't have to print a check or log into a separate system to make one happen. AvidXchange closes that gap."

"Law firms operate in a uniquely high-stakes and strictly compliant financial environment while balancing the day-to-day demands of serving clients," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "By embedding accounts payable automation directly into Centerbase, we help law firms spend less time on back-office work and more time focused on client needs."

Centerbase customers interested in automating their payments through the AvidXchange integration can contact their Centerbase account representative or visit centerbase.com for more information.

About Centerbase

Centerbase is the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms. It unifies matter management, billing, financial operations, and the AI tools firms are adopting into a single governed system, eliminating the operational drag that costs firms time, revenue, and client confidence. The result is a practice that runs tighter, bills what it earns, and turns its operations into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit centerbase.com.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Riddick

Public Relations Manager

AvidXchange

[email protected]

Trish Stromberg

Chief Marketing Officer

Centerbase

[email protected]

Media Contact

Trish Stromberg, Centerbase, 1 801-949-4440, [email protected], www.centerbase.com

SOURCE Centerbase