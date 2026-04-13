Centerbase IQ Delivers Citation-Backed Financial and Operational Answers to Law Firms

Centerbase IQ brings managing partners and firm administrators fast, citation-backed, natural language intelligence drawn from their firm's own billing, financial, matter, and productivity data, without building reports or administrator support.

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, a leading legal operating platform built for midsize law firms, today announced Centerbase IQ, an AI-powered natural language decision support capability embedded directly within the Centerbase platform. Debuting at the 2026 Association of Legal Administrators Annual Conference & Expo, held April 12–15 in National Harbor, Maryland, Centerbase IQ gives firm leaders fast, visual, source-backed answers drawn from the billing, financial, matter, and productivity data already housed in Centerbase.

For many law firm leaders, getting answers about firm performance still requires submitting a report request, waiting for it to be built, and receiving information that may already be outdated. Centerbase IQ changes that experience by enabling legal professionals to ask questions in natural language and instantly receive visual, citation-backed answers generated from firm data inside Centerbase. The result is direct access to executive-level insight without the delays of manual report building, administrative support, or static reporting workflows.

Whether legal professionals want to review collection rates by practice group, identify attorneys with WIP aging beyond 60 days, or see which matters have deadlines approaching, Centerbase IQ makes those insights immediate and actionable.

The capability delivers a comprehensive view of firm operations, bringing together billing, collections, matter economics, realization, WIP and AR aging, attorney productivity, origination, and docket activity in one place. Firms can also build an internal knowledge base within Centerbase IQ that incorporates their own best practices and performance standards, ensuring answers reflect not only firm data, but also the firm's unique operating context. The result is a trusted source for evaluating performance, monitoring matters, and running the firm with greater clarity.

Every Centerbase IQ answer includes the source records behind it. Users see exactly where the answer came from, giving managing partners confidence in the boardroom and allowing firm administrators to trace figures back to the underlying data. In a profession where accuracy is essential, that level of transparency is critical.

"Managing partners should not need a help ticket to understand how their firm is performing," said Michael Dunn, CEO of Centerbase. "Centerbase IQ helps firm leaders get answers they can trust and act on, from the data already inside Centerbase, from billing entries and collections to matters and deadlines. This is a meaningful step forward in how legal professionals unlock business intelligence and make more informed decisions for their firms."

Midsize firms face a distinct challenge. They are expected to operate with the same strategic visibility as larger firms, with leaner administrative teams. When critical questions go unanswered or deadlines slip by unnoticed, leaders are forced to make decisions with less confidence. Centerbase IQ is purpose-built for that reality.

"AI in legal software has to earn trust before it earns adoption," stated Scott Cormier, Centerbase Chief Product Officer. "With Centerbase IQ, we are not asking firm leaders to trust a black box. We are showing them both the answer and the source. Plus, the insights are derived in a very precise approach, isolated to only the firm's own data. Our goal is to provide grounded insights that firms can use to take action."

Centerbase IQ marks a significant step forward in a broader platform intelligence strategy. The company plans to expand proactive insights, deepen agentic AI to power workflows, and incorporate additional data sources over time. With these advancements, Centerbase continues to lead the modern transformation of how midsize firms manage the business of law.

Centerbase is demonstrating the new capability at the ALA Annual Conference & Expo at Booth 231. For more information, visit centerbase.com/IQ.

About Centerbase

Centerbase provides cloud-based legal software that centralizes all aspects of law firm management, including billing, accounting, timekeeping, matter and document management, automated workflows, and profitability reporting. Designed for mid-size law firms, Centerbase helps firms modernize operations, optimize productivity, and improve client service. For more information, visit centerbase.com.

Media Contact

Trish Stromberg, Centerbase, 1 801-949-4440, [email protected]

SOURCE Centerbase