Centerbase Launches First Native ndMAX Integration, Connecting Practice Management Data with AI-Powered Document Workflows

The new Centerbase + NetDocuments integration links a firm's practice management data directly to its document AI, automating matter workflows, eliminating manual data entry, and giving midsize law firms the governed AI foundation they need to deliver more with the same team.

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms, today announced an enhanced native integration with NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, making Centerbase the first practice management platform to natively connect matter data with ndMAX's AI-powered document intelligence.

With this integration, Centerbase puts AI to work the moment a matter opens. For example, open a new real estate closing and the engagement letter, workspace, and review tasks are ready before the first call. Save a client contract to NetDocuments and ndMAX automatically extracts the key parties, dates, and obligations and writes them back into Centerbase, where they are immediately available for reporting and workflow automation. The result is a structured framework that gives firm leadership the controls and visibility to deploy AI across the practice with confidence.

The Centerbase + NetDocuments ndMAX integration also marks the beginning of pre-defined AI-powered workflows that connect a firm's work product with its operating data. By giving AI applications secure, real-time access to client, matter, billing, and financial data, Centerbase positions itself as the operating platform for midsize law firms and enables broader, governed AI adoption across the practice, so leadership can monitor adoption, manage costs, and bill AI-related work accurately.

For managing partners, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI but how to govern it. This integration delivers a structured answer: greater delivery capacity without added headcount, consistent workflows that make alternative fee arrangements more predictable, and stronger realization and client service. More than an efficiency gain, it gives midsize firms the AI foundation they need to build the next generation of their practice.

"Midsize firms are under pressure to deliver faster results, adopt new pricing models, and compete with organizations already investing in AI," said Rob Joyner, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "By integrating Centerbase with NetDocuments ndMAX, we are connecting the business of law with the AI that produces the work and giving firms a platform they can build on for the next decade."

"At NetDocuments, we're focused on helping legal professionals do their best work by delivering intelligent tools within the systems they rely on every day," said Reza Parsia, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at NetDocuments. "Our integration with Centerbase reflects that commitment by bringing ndMAX AI capabilities into the workflows firms already use to manage their matters."

The integration will be showcased at ABA TECHSHOW, with early adopter access available to qualified midsize firms.

For more information about the Centerbase + NetDocuments integration, click here.

About Centerbase

Centerbase is the operating platform purpose-built for midsize law firms. It unifies matter management, billing, financial operations, and the AI tools firms are adopting into a single governed system, eliminating the operational drag that costs firms time, revenue, and client confidence. The result is a practice that runs tighter, bills what it earns, and turns its operations into a competitive advantage. To learn more, visit centerbase.com.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments helps legal professionals do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+ years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle — from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more.

Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, the platform integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. To learn more, visit netdocuments.com.

Media Contact

Rob Joyner, Centerbase, 1 214-987-9000 556, [email protected], https://centerbase.com/

SOURCE Centerbase