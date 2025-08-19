Centerbase Partners with Stripe to Launch Fully Embedded Payments for Law Firms

Centerbase Payments, a new embedded solution powered by Stripe, is helping midsize law firms streamline billing, speed up collections by 20%, and automate trust and operating workflows within the platform.
DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centerbase, a leading legal practice management platform for midsize law firms, today announced the launch of Centerbase Payments, a fully embedded, secure billing and payment processing solution powered by Stripe, the global financial infrastructure platform which builds programmable financial services.
The integration—already rolled out to beta customers—has shown outstanding results, including firms getting paid up to 20% faster, doubling their cash flow, and eliminating manual reconciliation through automated accounts receivable workflows.
"With Centerbase Payments, powered by Stripe we're transforming how law firms handle one of their most essential functions: getting paid," said Michael Dunn, CEO of Centerbase. "By embedding Stripe's best-in-class payment technology directly into our platform, we're giving firms a faster, simpler, and more secure way to manage payments—without ever leaving Centerbase."
A Seamless, Client-Centered Payment Experience
Centerbase Payments allows law firms to offer modern, flexible payment options—credit card, debit, or ACH—directly from the invoice. Funds are automatically applied to the correct matter, and real-time visibility into the payment lifecycle is built in. The result: no extra portals, no duplicate data entry, and no more manual reconciliation.
Firms can now offer:
- Branded client receipts
- Trust replenishments
- ACH-only options by client, matter, or firm
- The ability to pass on convenience fees
- Real-time payout tracking
- Built-in trust and operating workflows
- Automated reconciliation tied to Centerbase accounting
"This is more than just a feature—it's a smarter way to get paid," Dunn added. "Centerbase Payments was designed to fit seamlessly into how firms already work, saving time, improving accuracy, and making collections faster and more client friendly." The new solution underscores Centerbase's broader mission to centralize and modernize law firm operations—from intake and case management to billing, reporting, and now, payments. The embedded Stripe partnership ensures top-tier security, PCI compliance, and a world-class infrastructure trusted by millions of businesses worldwide.
About Centerbase LLC:
Centerbase provides cloud-based legal software that centralizes all aspects of law firm management, including billing, accounting, timekeeping, matter and document management, automated workflows, and profitability reporting. Designed for mid-size law firms, Centerbase helps firms modernize operations, optimize productivity, and improve client service. For more information, visit centerbase.com.
To learn more about Centerbase Payments, visit www.centerbase.com/centerbase-payments/.
