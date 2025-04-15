Centercode Launches 10x: AI-Powered Testing Platform for Faster, Smarter Product Releases

With AI-driven automation, integrated video insights, and app store integrations, Centercode 10x truly increases the value that product teams can get from their user testing and research programs. Post this

Centercode 10x is a true force multiplier for your product launches, adding 4 game changing capabilities:

Ted AI brings together automation and proven testing practices to help teams generate test plans, surveys, and reports in seconds. It personalizes engagement, delivers timely nudges to testers, and accelerates feedback cycles with minimal lift.

Centercode Replays introduces user-recorded video feedback with transcripts, annotations, and secure storage—delivering richer context and deeper behavioral insights, without adding complexity or privacy risk.

App Store Integrations connect directly with Apple TestFlight and Google Play Console, simplifying mobile testing by automating tester onboarding, build delivery, and permissions management.

Centercode Admin offers fractional program management and expert support to help teams execute faster, even with limited resources. It handles recruiting, setup, and operations—freeing teams to focus on product strategy.

This release comes as product teams face growing pressure to move faster with leaner resources. Traditional testing methods often struggle to keep pace. Centercode 10x meets that challenge with a modernized platform that puts automation, efficiency, and user insight at the center of every test.

"Centercode 10x removes the complexity from user testing and allows teams to focus on what matters most: dominating their markets with amazing products," said Luke Freiler, CEO of Centercode. "With AI-driven automation, integrated video insights, and app store integrations, Centercode 10x truly increases the value that product teams can get from their user testing and research programs."

Centercode 10x is available today for new and existing customers. To learn more, visit centercode.com or request a demo.

About Centercode

Centercode is the leading provider of dogfooding, beta, and user testing solutions, helping companies collect real-world user feedback to drive product success. Founded in 2001, Centercode's platform powers the beta testing programs of top global brands across hardware, software, and consumer technology. By enabling seamless tester engagement, structured feedback collection, and actionable insights, Centercode helps companies ship products with higher quality and confidence.

Media Contact

Chris Rader, Centercode, 1 949-460-9117, [email protected], https://www.centercode.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Centercode