Centercode Launches Labs, a Free Library of Interactive Apps for Product Teams

Centercode Labs launches with free interactive apps that make testing easier, show impact, and bring a bit of fun to product development. The initiative began with an internal hackathon that encouraged engineers to learn and experiment.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centercode has launched Centercode Labs, a free and growing collection of interactive web apps - "tools and toys for product people" - designed to give product teams focused, ready-to-use tools inspired by Centercode's deep experience in user testing and product development. The library is now live at labs.centercode.com, and users can subscribe to get the latest app drops.
Centercode Labs will release a new app each week, offering a mix of practical 'tools' for real product challenges and playful 'toys' that parody the everyday chaos of product management. Each app is a lightweight resource built from Centercode's experience helping top brands deliver better products.
Labs also reflects Centercode's belief in adapting to the ways AI is reshaping product development and professional learning.
The story behind Labs began with an internal engineering hackathon where teams across the company were encouraged to build small, creative apps using modern tools and processes. The goal was to give engineers a chance to experiment, collaborate, and grow new skills outside their daily work.
"Centercode Labs is about sharing knowledge and experimenting," said Luke Freiler, CEO of Centercode. "It started as a way for our engineering team to push their creativity. What we discovered is that these lightweight apps can provide real utility or empathy, capturing decades of product testing lessons and delivering them in minutes. That's incredibly powerful for teams who need a spark of momentum."
The Labs library debuts with three apps:
- Write and share polished beta announcements instantly with Beta Broadcaster
- Start cross-team meetings on the right note with Ice Breaker
- Play through sprint chaos in an arcade-style survival game with Backlog Blitz
Each app opens in a browser, takes only minutes to try, and is easy to share with colleagues. By giving product managers, UX leaders, and researchers lightweight tools they can put to use immediately, Centercode Labs supports the larger goal of helping companies create products that solve real problems, reduce friction, and improve quality of life.
A new app will debut each week, offering product professionals an ongoing source of inspiration and momentum. Start exploring the free apps today to spark your next product breakthrough at labs.centercode.com.
Media Contact
Chris Rader, Centercode, 1 949-460-9117, [email protected], https://www.centercode.com
SOURCE Centercode
