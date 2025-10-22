Centercode Launches Labs, a Free Library of Interactive Apps for Product Teams

What began as a learning experiment became a new way to share Centercode's user testing and product development expertise with the world. Post this

Labs also reflects Centercode's belief in adapting to the ways AI is reshaping product development and professional learning.

The story behind Labs began with an internal engineering hackathon where teams across the company were encouraged to build small, creative apps using modern tools and processes. The goal was to give engineers a chance to experiment, collaborate, and grow new skills outside their daily work.

"Centercode Labs is about sharing knowledge and experimenting," said Luke Freiler, CEO of Centercode. "It started as a way for our engineering team to push their creativity. What we discovered is that these lightweight apps can provide real utility or empathy, capturing decades of product testing lessons and delivering them in minutes. That's incredibly powerful for teams who need a spark of momentum."

The Labs library debuts with three apps:

Write and share polished beta announcements instantly with Beta Broadcaster

Start cross-team meetings on the right note with Ice Breaker

Play through sprint chaos in an arcade-style survival game with Backlog Blitz

Each app opens in a browser, takes only minutes to try, and is easy to share with colleagues. By giving product managers, UX leaders, and researchers lightweight tools they can put to use immediately, Centercode Labs supports the larger goal of helping companies create products that solve real problems, reduce friction, and improve quality of life.

A new app will debut each week, offering product professionals an ongoing source of inspiration and momentum. Start exploring the free apps today to spark your next product breakthrough at labs.centercode.com.

