Centered AF, LLC Announces Launch of Innovative Wellness Products and Coaching Services in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Jeffrey Donahue, Corporate Operations Officer and Cait's husband at Centered AF, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the company's vision, "We're thrilled to introduce a new wellness perspective, passionately supporting women's journeys toward balance and fulfillment."

In addition to launching its wellness product line and coaching services, Cait Donahue has also self-published the "Journey Within Workbook" available exclusively on the Centered AF website. This workbook complements our wellness blog and coaching services by providing users with an interactive tool to further explore their mindfulness and wellness journey.

Centered AF, LLC is more than a wellness brand; it's a community dedicated to supporting women in every step of their wellness journey, offering tools, resources, and products that align with a holistic approach to health. For more information about Centered AF, LLC and its offerings, visit https://centered-af.com.

