Centered AF, LLC Announces Launch of Innovative Wellness Products and Coaching Services in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Launch of a new wellness brand, Centered AF, LLC, offering holistic health solutions and coaching services to empower women.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centered AF, LLC, a pioneering wellness brand dedicated to empowering women through holistic health solutions, proudly announces its official launch, offering a range of products and services designed to foster physical and mental well-being. Founded by Cait Donahue, a recent graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and author of "The Mindful AF Woman" workbook, the company is at the forefront of integrating wellness into daily life.
Centered AF is thrilled to introduce its first product, a 2oz Magnesium Oil Spray, meticulously crafted to meet the wellness needs of modern women. This flagship product signifies the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, natural solutions that support a balanced lifestyle. Alongside the product launch, Centered AF has rolled out its coaching services, available virtually worldwide and in person in Central Florida, offering personalized guidance and support in achieving health and wellness goals.
In addition to launching its wellness product line and coaching services, Cait Donahue has also self-published the "Journey Within Workbook" available exclusively on the Centered AF website. This workbook complements our wellness blog and coaching services by providing users with an interactive tool to further explore their mindfulness and wellness journey.
Centered AF, LLC is more than a wellness brand; it's a community dedicated to supporting women in every step of their wellness journey, offering tools, resources, and products that align with a holistic approach to health. For more information about Centered AF, LLC and its offerings, visit https://centered-af.com.
