Centered Care Acquires Troupe Health to Expand Access to Tech-Enabled Care Coordination in Seniors Housing

Centered Care has acquired Troupe Health to integrate its advanced care coordination model and into its platform serving senior living communities. The acquisition enhances outcomes for residents while creating measurable value for senior housing operators and owners through improved care delivery, operational efficiency, and resident retention.
ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centered Care, a pioneering integrated healthcare platform for senior living, announced today the acquisition of Troupe Health, a leading clinical delivery company specializing in AI-enabled care coordination for senior living communities. The acquisition strengthens Centered Care's mission to scale high-quality, team-based care by integrating Troupe's clinical model into its national platform.
ounded by Redesign Health to address the logistical and communication gaps in complex care journeys, Troupe Health has built a robust infrastructure that enables care teams to deliver more coordinated, accessible services to patients across the healthcare continuum. With this acquisition, Centered Care will integrate Troupe's model of proactive, multidisciplinary care into its technology-enabled care platform —enhancing the ability to manage high-need populations with greater precision and empathy.
"Troupe has built a care model specifically to solve one of the hardest problems in healthcare: connecting the dots between patients, providers, and community resources in a seamless way," said Jim Lydiard, CEO of Centered Care. "By bringing them into the Centered Care organization, we're accelerating our shared mission to make comprehensive, coordinated care in partnership with senior living communities and their existing care providers the norm—not the exception."
Troupe Health's technology and care model empowers senior housing operators, clinical care providers and care managers with a suite of digital tools that streamline referral workflows, automate follow-ups, and close care loops—all within existing clinical systems. With a shared emphasis on reducing fragmentation and improving outcomes for underserved populations, the two organizations are uniquely aligned in vision and values.
"We started Troupe to bridge the gaps in care coordination, and Centered Care's vision is a perfect extension of that," said Steve Weissblum, CEO of Troupe Health. "Together, we're positioned to transform the way care teams work in partnership with these communities and how seniors experience their care."
The acquisition comes amid growing momentum for models that emphasize whole-person care, particularly for Medicare and dual-eligible populations. By combining Troupe Health's clinical expertise with Centered Care's innovative platform, the unified organization will deliver more effective, connected care at a national level. Through this acquisition, the combined organization will accelerate value creation for seniors, providers, community operators, and real estate owners alike.
"By integrating Troupe Health's care coordination model into Centered Care's national platform, we continue to develop and provide a value to all stakeholders, including senior housing real estate investors and owners. It enhances resident outcomes, extends length of stay, and strengthens community differentiation—driving both mission and margin. This is about turning buildings into care ecosystems that support healthier seniors and healthier bottom lines," said Arnie Whitman, founder and chairman of the Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC), the owner of Centered Care and now Troupe Health.
About Centered Care
Centered Care is a tech-enabled care delivery platform focused on advancing care outcomes for senior housing operators and the residents they serve. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC). With a commitment to community-rooted, person-first care, Centered Care partners with payers, providers, and senior living operators to support whole-person health across medical, behavioral, and social domains.
About Troupe Health
Troupe Health builds modern infrastructure and a clinical model for care coordination, helping care teams close the loop across the healthcare ecosystem. Its technology and workflows support streamlined communication, referrals, and patient engagement to ensure no one falls through the cracks, empowering senior housing operators to meet the growing acuity needs of their residents.
