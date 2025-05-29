Centered Care Acquires Troupe Health to Expand Access to Tech-Enabled Care Coordination in Seniors Housing

"Centered Care acquires Troupe Health to transform senior housing into a true extension of the care continuum—where seamless coordination, better outcomes, and enhanced value for operators and owners go hand in hand." Post this

"Troupe has built a care model specifically to solve one of the hardest problems in healthcare: connecting the dots between patients, providers, and community resources in a seamless way," said Jim Lydiard, CEO of Centered Care. "By bringing them into the Centered Care organization, we're accelerating our shared mission to make comprehensive, coordinated care in partnership with senior living communities and their existing care providers the norm—not the exception."

Troupe Health's technology and care model empowers senior housing operators, clinical care providers and care managers with a suite of digital tools that streamline referral workflows, automate follow-ups, and close care loops—all within existing clinical systems. With a shared emphasis on reducing fragmentation and improving outcomes for underserved populations, the two organizations are uniquely aligned in vision and values.

"We started Troupe to bridge the gaps in care coordination, and Centered Care's vision is a perfect extension of that," said Steve Weissblum, CEO of Troupe Health. "Together, we're positioned to transform the way care teams work in partnership with these communities and how seniors experience their care."

The acquisition comes amid growing momentum for models that emphasize whole-person care, particularly for Medicare and dual-eligible populations. By combining Troupe Health's clinical expertise with Centered Care's innovative platform, the unified organization will deliver more effective, connected care at a national level. Through this acquisition, the combined organization will accelerate value creation for seniors, providers, community operators, and real estate owners alike.

"By integrating Troupe Health's care coordination model into Centered Care's national platform, we continue to develop and provide a value to all stakeholders, including senior housing real estate investors and owners. It enhances resident outcomes, extends length of stay, and strengthens community differentiation—driving both mission and margin. This is about turning buildings into care ecosystems that support healthier seniors and healthier bottom lines," said Arnie Whitman, founder and chairman of the Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC), the owner of Centered Care and now Troupe Health.

About Centered Care

Centered Care is a tech-enabled care delivery platform focused on advancing care outcomes for senior housing operators and the residents they serve. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC). With a commitment to community-rooted, person-first care, Centered Care partners with payers, providers, and senior living operators to support whole-person health across medical, behavioral, and social domains.

About Troupe Health

Troupe Health builds modern infrastructure and a clinical model for care coordination, helping care teams close the loop across the healthcare ecosystem. Its technology and workflows support streamlined communication, referrals, and patient engagement to ensure no one falls through the cracks, empowering senior housing operators to meet the growing acuity needs of their residents.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joelle Poe

Chief Transformation Officer and Partner, SLTC

[email protected]

503-560-3840

