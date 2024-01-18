CenterGate Capital Announces Partnership with TransGo, Provider of Aftermarket Transmission Parts

"We are excited to partner with CenterGate for our next phase of growth. CenterGate's investment provides us with the capital and strategic resources to continue our growth trajectory while increasing speed to market and vehicle coverage for our customers," said John Landry, President of TransGo. Post this

President John Landry, who will continue to lead TransGo, said, "I am proud of what the TransGo team has accomplished as a leading automatic transmission parts supplier. We are excited to partner with CenterGate for our next phase of growth. CenterGate's investment will provide us with the capital and strategic resources to continue our growth trajectory while increasing speed to market and vehicle coverage for our customers."

Michael Smith, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "John and the TransGo team have grown the Company by providing innovative products to their customers who require the highest levels of product reliability and customer service. We are excited to partner with TransGo to support their growth."

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

Piper Sandler served as exclusive financial advisor to TransGo in the transaction.

About TransGo

Established in 1959 and headquartered in El Monte, California, TransGo is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered replacement valve body repair kits and related products for automatic transmissions. The Company possesses a 65-year track record of exceptional quality, durability, performance, and unmatched technical customer service. TransGo serves aftermarket retail, transmission parts distributors, and transmission remanufacturers.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is a private equity firm managing over $740 million. We focus on growing lower middle market companies. Our goal is to partner with management to create value for all stakeholders of our portfolio companies. CenterGate possesses flexible capital, enabling us to tailor each investment to a company's ownership goals and growth strategies. We structure transactions to enable owners to monetize their equity while also positioning the company for future growth. For more information, visit http://www.centergatecapital.com.

Media Contact

MEDIA CONTACT, CenterGate Capital, (512) 717-7100, [email protected], www.centergatecapital.com

SOURCE CenterGate Capital