CenterGate Capital Partners with Leading Managed Print Services Provider to the U.S. Federal Government

CEO Colin Murphy, who will continue to lead CTI, said, "I am proud of what the CTI team has been able to accomplish as one of the premier managed print service providers to the federal government. We are excited to partner with CenterGate in our next phase of growth. CenterGate's investment will provide us the capital and strategic resources to continue our growth trajectory while increasing productivity for our customers."

Tim Liu, Managing Director at CenterGate Capital, added, "Colin and the CTI team have grown the Company by providing an innovative, technology-enabled service to its customers who require the highest levels of service and security. We are excited to partner with CTI to help them continue the execution of their growth plan."

CenterGate Capital was represented by McGuireWoods LLP in the transaction.

DC Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to CTI in the transaction.

About CTI

CTI is a leading managed print services provider to the federal government. The Company services over 200 unique customers spanning some of the most well-known agencies in the U.S. government. Over its 33-year history, the Company has developed unmatched expertise in managed print services for federal agencies, stemming from deep customer relationships and specialized technical know-how, backed by technology-enabled service.

About CenterGate Capital

CenterGate Capital is a private equity firm managing over $740 million. We focus on growing lower middle market companies. Our goal is to partner with management to create value for all stakeholders of our portfolio companies. CenterGate possesses flexible capital, enabling us to tailor each investment to a company's ownership goals and growth strategies. We structure transactions to enable owners to monetize their equity while also positioning the company for future growth. For more information, visit http://www.centergatecapital.com.

