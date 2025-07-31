CenterLight Healthcare and Urban Health Plan Join Forces to Set the PACE for Community-Based Senior Care

CenterLight Healthcare PACE and Urban Health Plan have partnered to expand access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), delivering personalized, community-based healthcare and social support to seniors.

BRONX, N.Y., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CenterLight Healthcare Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and Urban Health Plan, one of the largest community health systems in New York State, announced a new partnership to expand vital health services and social support to the Bronx community. With a shared mission of caring for underserved populations, both organizations bring together more than 90 years of combined experience in community-based care. Through this collaboration, eligible older adults who require nursing-home-level support while living independently at home will gain greater access to the comprehensive services they need to thrive.

Rooted in the Bronx, Urban Health Plan has been providing comprehensive, compassionate care to individuals and families for more than 50 years and today proudly serves communities in Central Harlem and Corona, Queens. From prenatal care to adult and geriatric medicine, Urban Health Plan supports patients through every stage of their lives. Through this exciting collaboration, Urban Health Plan offers patients who want to enroll in PACE an in-home solution to long-term care through CenterLight. Working with a PACE program fills the missing piece of the healthcare puzzle, offering care options for patients who require an advanced level of support to age safely in place.

"Our mission is to help participants remain in their homes and communities, living as independently as possible," said CenterLight President and CEO Tara Buonocore-Rut. "Urban Health Plan shares our deep commitment to community-based care. I am looking forward to working with them in providing services to more Bronx residents who need access to all-inclusive care as they age.

"Our shared values and long-standing presence in the Bronx make this collaboration a natural fit," added Urban Health Plan President and CEO, Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez. "Urban Health Plan's ability to care for patients from birth through adulthood has been extraordinary. When our patients become eligible for long-term care, CenterLight PACE can be an alternative to a nursing home or hospital. I truly believe that through this collaboration, we will be able to help older adults in the Bronx continue to live safely in the neighborhoods that they love."

CenterLight PACE provides coordinated medical care, home care, transportation, rehabilitation, and social engagement. By collaborating with Urban Health Plan, CenterLight also strengthens its ability to deliver medical and specialty care to participants through Bronx Urban Health providers who are familiar and trusted in the neighborhoods they serve.

Visit CenterLight's website at www.centerlighthealthcare.org for a full list of PACE eligibility requirements.

Urban Health is a preferred provider in the Bronx. PACE participants have access to other providers in the CenterLight Healthcare Network.

CenterLight Healthcare PACE serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. CenterLight PACE offers a customized plan carried out by a team that includes but is not limited to a physician, nurse, dietitian, social worker, rehabilitation therapist, and therapeutic recreation specialist. These health professionals work together to help participants continue to live safely in their own homes. Learn more at www.CenterLightHealthcare.org.

Urban Health Plan (UHP), a health system of federally qualified community health centers based in the South Bronx, Central Harlem, and Corona, Queens, has served the community since 1974. In 2024, UHP served over 89,000 patients. UHP is Joint Commission-accredited. For more information, visit www.urbanhealthplan.org.

