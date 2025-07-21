CenterLight Healthcare PACE Celebrates A Century in Bloom with Special Tribute to Centenarians, 100 Years -- 100 Stories

CenterLight Healthcare's PACE program hosted a Centenarian Day celebration on July 16, honoring participants who have reached or are nearing 100 years of age. The event featured music, dancing, special recognitions and a proclamation from local officials.

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 16, CenterLight Healthcare Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) hosted a joyful and heartfelt Centenarian Day celebration, honoring participants who have reached, surpassed or are soon to reach the remarkable milestone of 100 years of age.

CenterLight staff, family, friends, and local elected officials joined the centenarians to celebrate a century of stories, memories, and wisdom. The festivities featured lively music, dancing, delicious food, and a celebratory toast. The event concluded with a special cake and sing-along in their honor.

A highlight of the celebration was the presentation of a formal proclamation from the office of State Senator John Liu, officially recognizing Centenarian Day in the local community and celebrating the lives and legacies of these remarkable older adults.

Also in attendance was Assemblymember Ron Kim, who shared heartfelt remarks, stating, "Age is celebrated all around the world. When you reach 100, it's such an amazing place where you should be honored every single moment. This is a small token of appreciation, what we are doing today, but every single day we should be honoring older adults through positive aging programs."

Five of CenterLight's thirty-one centenarians attended the event, including 104-year-old honoree Santiago Urena, who attends the Flushing PACE center with his wife, Juana. As longtime participants of CenterLight PACE, the couple has enjoyed making friends and taking part in activities and special events at the center.

Santiago Urena has been a part of the CenterLight PACE program for 14 years and has celebrated meaningful milestones — including birthdays and his 65th wedding anniversary — at the PACE center. A former municipal police officer from the Dominican Republic, Santiago is known for his love of music, dancing, and dominos. When asked what keeps him going, Santiago does not hesitate: "Dios (God)," he said. He was among those recognized for his energy and continued engagement in the PACE community.

"Our PACE program is about keeping participants active, engaged and connected as they get older" said CenterLight President and CEO Tara Buonocore-Rut. "They become a part of the CenterLight family. If you ask them the secret to aging with health, grace, and humility, they often point out the community around them."

CenterLight PACE provides high-quality, comprehensive care to older adults across New York, ensuring they age with dignity and purpose. The organization looks forward to continuing this annual tradition in recognition of the contributions and lives of its centenarian participants.

CenterLight Healthcare PACE serves adults 55+* throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. CenterLight PACE offers a customized plan carried out by a team that includes but is not limited to a physician, nurse, dietitian, social worker, rehabilitation therapist, and therapeutic recreation specialist. These health professionals work together to help participants continue to live safely and independently in their own homes. Visit CenterLight's website at www.centerlighthealthcare.org for a full list of PACE eligibility requirements.

