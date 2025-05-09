CenterLight Healthcare PACE Celebrates Creativity, Culture and Community at "Art Around the World" Exhibit

CenterLight PACE hosted an art exhibit in their Bronx PACE site featuring artwork created by participants.

BRONX, N.Y., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Healthcare proudly hosted Art Around the World, a special exhibit of original artwork created by participants in its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The event brought together participants, their families, community partners, and elected officials for an inspiring evening celebrating the creativity and cultural heritage of older adults.

Held at our Wallerstein PACE Center in the Bronx, the exhibit features a vibrant collection of paintings, drawings, and mixed-media pieces, each reflecting the diverse backgrounds, stories and artistic talents of CenterLight PACE participants. The evening included live music by Latin jazz band Mambo Blue, hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, and heartfelt reflections shared by participants and CenterLight's executive team.

"Our participants are the heart of CenterLight," said President and CEO Tara Buonocore-Rut. "This event honors not just their creativity, but their journeys, resilience and the cultural richness they bring to our community."

Art Around the World serves as a reminder of the powerful role that art and storytelling play in promoting self-expression and connection among older adults. More than just healthcare, the event reflected CenterLight's dedication to enriching the lives of older adults through arts, culture and social connection.

"When we're in the art room, we laugh, listen to music and help each other — they make you feel at home," said longtime participant Lilian Ramos. "Without CenterLight, I'd just be sitting at home watching TV by myself."

Participant Betty Murray added, "I'm so grateful for this team. I come here because it makes me feel good."

