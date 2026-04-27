Centerlight Healthcare PACE Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

CenterLight Healthcare PACE has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Achievement in Small-Budget Marketing category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The recognition highlight's the organization's impactful marketing efforts supporting its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Award winners will be honored on June 9 in New York.

FLUSHING, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Healthcare's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Small-Budget Marketing category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. CenterLight Healthcare PACE was nominated in the Achievement in Small-Budget Marketing category for its "Keeping Up with the PACE of Aging: We Can Help" campaign.

CenterLight believes that PACE is the missing piece of the healthcare puzzle – offering adults 55+ comprehensive, coordinated care that helps them continue living safely and independently at home. Yet despite its benefits, PACE remains underrecognized among older adults and their families. That's the gap this winning campaign is designed to close.

"In an increasingly crowded healthcare landscape, our challenge as a not-for-profit is elevating awareness of the meaningful impact CenterLight PACE has on the lives of those we serve. Our team is deeply committed to our mission, and the most powerful testament to our work comes from our participants, who share how PACE has transformed, and even saved, their lives. Their voices inspire our marketing efforts, guiding us to tell authentic, heartfelt stories that reflect the true difference we make every day," says David Silva, Chief Administrative Officer at CenterLight Health System.

Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and Chief Executive Officer at CenterLight, adds: "I am very proud of our marketing team. This award proves the belief, passion and pride they have for what we do and their tireless efforts to spread the word about CenterLight PACE."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com. Visit the CenterLight PACE website and social media channels to view their campaign.

About CenterLight Healthcare PACE

CenterLight Healthcare Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. Designed for those with Medicare and/or Medicaid, the program empowers older adults to continue to live independently at home and in their communities. CenterLight's PACE program operates 11 PACE centers and one Alternative Care Setting (ACS) where participants can receive on-site socialization, social and personal care services, therapeutic recreation, meals, and transportation. Our PACE centers also offer medical services, rehabilitation, prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications to thousands of New Yorkers by an interdisciplinary team (IDT) of doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, recreational therapists, and other professionals who work together to provide care as unique as the diverse participants enrolled in the plan. Learn more at www.CenterLightHealthcare.org.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of the 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Ann Healey, CenterLight Healthcare PACE, 1 8332522737, [email protected], https://centerlighthealthcare.org/

Ann Healey, CenterLight Healthcare PACE, 1 3475944412, [email protected], https://centerlighthealthcare.org/

SOURCE CenterLight Healthcare PACE