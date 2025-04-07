CenterLight Healthcare PACE Hosts Multicultural Celebration of Eid Al-Fitr and Holi at South Asian Cultural Center

CenterLight Healthcare's PACE hosted a multicultural celebration of Eid Al-Fitr and Holi at their South Asian Cultural Center, featuring traditional food, music, and activities. The event highlighted the cultural inclusivity and respect, allowing participants to connect and celebrate together.

QUEENS, N.Y., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Healthcare's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) hosted a multicultural celebration of Eid Al-Fitr and Holi at their South Asian Cultural Center in Jamaica. The event reflected the spirit of unity and culture that CenterLight PACE is known for. Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, and Holi, the festival of colors celebrating the arrival of spring, were both honored through a series of activities.

PACE participants enjoyed traditional food, lively music and a performance by international dancer Zaman. Highlights included a henna station and the Holi tradition of gulal, the throwing of colored powders.

CenterLight's South Asian Cultural Center caters to the unique social and cultural needs of South Asian seniors. During the month of Ramadan, CenterLight ensured that participants observing the fast had access to take-home meals to break their fast at sunset. One participant shared his appreciation through a translator, "I am so grateful to CenterLight for making the proper arrangements so that we can fast during Ramadan. Now we get to celebrate together," said Md. Khorshed Alam, a participant since December 2023 who attends the center often.

"Events like this highlight the cultures within our CenterLight PACE community," said CenterLight CEO and President Tara Buonocore-Rut. "By celebrating both Eid al Fitr and Holi, we honor these transitions and create a space where all our participants can connect, share stories and experience the joy that comes from these special occasions."

This celebration showcases the commitment CenterLight Healthcare PACE has towards fostering an environment of cultural inclusivity and respect at their South Asian Cultural Center.

