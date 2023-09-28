CenterLight Healthcare PACE Renews Commitment to Mission with New Visual Identity

"CenterLight's new logo is our way of renewing our commitment to our long-standing mission. With this new brand identity, we are looking ahead to the future as we strive to bring services to even more New Yorkers who may benefit from all-inclusive care," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and CEO. Tweet this

"We are excited to announce this exciting news about our organization in time for National PACE Month. CenterLight's new logo is our way of renewing our commitment to our long-standing mission. With this new brand identity, we are looking ahead to the future as we strive to bring services to even more New Yorkers who may benefit from all-inclusive care," said Tara Buonocore-Rut, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The new logo symbolizes the many "C's" that CenterLight's diverse team members embody—such as caring, compassion, and commitment to helping enrich the lives of their participants. In addition, coordination, collaboration, and communication refer to important aspects of providing the high quality, individualized care that their participants deserve.

Click here to view a video about CenterLight Healthcare PACE's new logo.

CenterLight Healthcare PACE's new brand identity also includes new colors, each one representing some of the organization's values, vision, and goals. Navy blue signifies trust, confidence, and strength; purple signifies compassion and wisdom; teal signifies renewal, calmness, and health; and light blue signifies serenity and balance.

"At CenterLight, we believe that PACE is a great option for older adults, as well as their caregivers who need assistance with caring for their loved ones. We provide our participants with all the services they need, where and when they need them. Our hope is that our new brand will help usher more awareness and understanding of what PACE means in general, and re-introduce CenterLight to the community in particular," adds Buonocore-Rut.

The organization's new logo and colors will be rolled out across CenterLight Healthcare PACE's locations in the New York metropolitan area starting this October. For more information, you may call 1-888-681-PACE (7223) (TTY 711), Monday-Friday, 8AM-8PM, or visit www.centerlighthealthcare.org. You may also send an email to [email protected].

About CenterLight Healthcare PACE

CenterLight Healthcare PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. Designed for those with Medicare and/or Medicaid, the program empowers older adults to continue to live independently at home and in their communities. CenterLight's PACE program is the largest nonprofit PACE in the country and operates 11 sites. Providing culturally sensitive care to thousands of New Yorkers daily, the staff speaks over 25 languages and dialects. CenterLight's dedicated interdisciplinary team (IDT) includes, but is not limited to, doctors, nurses, physical therapists, nutritionists, recreational therapists, and other professionals who work together to provide care as unique as the diverse participants enrolled in the plan. Learn more at www.centerlighthealthcare.org.

