CenterLight PACE Brings Carnival Fun to Participants in Brooklyn

On August 12, 2025, CenterLight Healthcare PACE held its annual carnival at the Rockaway PACE center in Brooklyn, where participants enjoyed games, entertainment, and community bonding. This event showcased the program's commitment to fostering joy and connection among older adults throughout the year.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenterLight Healthcare's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) hosted their highly anticipated annual carnival for participants. This event is a summer staple for participants from multiple PACE centers who come together for a fun day filled with joy, games, and community spirit.

The Rockaway PACE center parking lot was transformed into a carnival complete with games, music, and more! A magician kicked off the event, entertaining CenterLight PACE participants and bringing lots of laughter. Participants also enjoyed face-painting and games like ring toss, axe toss, blow-up basketball, and a dunk tank! Staff took turns getting splashed by participants.

"Es un placer aquí, jugué muchos juegos. Muy divertido!" said Pablo Soriano, which translates to "It's a pleasure here, I played many games. Very fun!" Soriano is a participant who attends the center every week. Like many of his peers, he was excited to spend time with his friends, play games, and win prizes.

"The event was amazing. Witnessing the participants enjoy the activities and carnival games the team organized for them was truly gratifying and reminded us why we love what we do here at CenterLight," said Patricia Connelly, Chief Operations Officer. In attendance was Jennifer Viechweg-Horsford, Director of Community Relations for State Senator Roxanne Persaud. She had the chance to witness what the PACE program is and the services it provides to our participants. The carnival was more than fun and games, it brought participants and staff together which highlights the community spirit that CenterLight Healthcare PACE supports year-round!

About CenterLight Healthcare:

CenterLight Healthcare PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. CenterLight PACE offers a customized plan carried out by a team that includes but is not limited to a physician, nurse, dietitian, social worker, rehabilitation therapist, and therapeutic recreation specialist. The program is designed to empower older adults to continue to live independently at home and in their communities. Learn more at www.CenterLightHealthcare.org.

