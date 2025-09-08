CenterLight PACE Participants Enjoy a Heartwarming Visit with Therapy Horses to Kick Off National PACE Month

CenterLight Healthcare PACE in Amityville, NY kicked off National PACE Month with a visit from therapy horses Rennie and Stitch of HorseAbility. Participants enjoyed petting the horses, sharing stories ad reliving fond memories.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laughter, stories and warm memories filled the air at CenterLight PACE in Amityville as participants were treated to a special therapeutic recreation session featuring two beloved therapy horses, Rennie and Stitch, from HorseAbility in Old Westbury, NY.

The visit marked the start of National PACE Month, a time dedicated to celebrating PACE — a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly — and raising awareness about the comprehensive care and support these programs provide to help older adults live independently at home and in their communities.

This year's National PACE Month theme, "Your Health. Your Journey. Our Support.", highlights the personalized, holistic approach that PACE programs like CenterLight offer — ensuring each participant's health journey is supported every step of the way.

Participants had the opportunity to pet the horses, learn about their care and training, and share stories about their own past connections with animals.

One particularly moving moment came from participant Sister Mary Kollmer, who shared heartfelt memories of growing up on a farm in Dix Hills, NY with her own horse, Trixie. As she stroked Rennie's mane, she recalled, "Trixie was such a big part of my life. Having these horses here today brings back so many memories."

Pet therapy provides numerous benefits for older adults, including emotional connection, stress reduction and sensory stimulation. For many of CenterLight's participants, this visit sparked joy and warm recollections from their younger days.

"We're always looking for unique and meaningful ways to engage our participants," said CenterLight President and CEO Tara Buonocore-Rut. "Kicking off National PACE Month with Rennie and Stitch was a wonderful way to embody this year's theme — showing our participants that wherever they are in their journey, they're supported with care and compassion."

About CenterLight Healthcare:

CenterLight Healthcare PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, serves adults 55+ throughout New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Western Suffolk Counties. CenterLight's PACE program is the largest single-state PACE program in the country and operates 11 PACE centers and one Alternative Care Setting (ACS). The customized PACE plan is carried out by a team that includes but is not limited to a physician, nurse, dietitian, social worker, rehabilitation therapist, and therapeutic recreation specialist. These health professionals work together to help participants continue to live safely in their own homes. Learn more at www.CenterLightHealthcare.org.

About HorseAbility:

HorseAbility is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals through equine-assisted therapy and activities. Their programs serve people of all ages and abilities, promoting healing, growth, and joy through meaningful interaction with horses.

