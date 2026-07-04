Central Arkansas REALTOR® Ashley Watters Cited as National Expert in Moneywise on Sight-Unseen Homebuying and Military Relocation

Buyers should approach their agent search much like their home search — prepare a list of questions in advance and interview multiple agents to find the right fit. — Ashley Watters, REALTOR® | eXp Realty | ArkansasHouseSearch.com Post this

"It's actually very common, especially when the buyer is moving from several states away," Watters told Moneywise. "The home search can sometimes take weeks or even months, making it unrealistic for buyers to travel back and forth in person."

Watters noted that advances in technology have made remote homebuying significantly safer and more practical than in years past. "Improvements in technology, handheld devices and platforms like Zoom mean the risk has diminished significantly over the last several years," she said.

On choosing the right professionals for a remote purchase, Watters advised that buyers treat their agent search with the same diligence as their home search. "Prepare a list of questions in advance and interview multiple agents to find the right fit," she told Moneywise, adding that a quality home inspector is "equally important" as the agent — serving as the buyer's "boots on the ground."

Watters also addressed one of the most serious risks in remote transactions — wire fraud. "Scammers like to try and intercept transactions by sending fraudulent emails or making phone calls that redirect buyers to wire funds to the wrong account," she warned. "Communicate only with the individuals and companies you have already vetted and independently verify all wiring instructions before sending any money."

Watters serves buyers and sellers throughout Central Arkansas including Little Rock, Conway, Cabot, Maumelle, Greenbrier, Sherwood, Jacksonville, North Little Rock, Benton, and Bryant. She holds a dedicated specialty in military relocation and VA home loans, with particular focus on service members and families assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base. Watters holds a 5.0-star rating across 68+ verified client reviews and brings more than 20 years of combined real estate and mortgage industry experience to every transaction.

In addition to her Moneywise feature, Watters was recently named to Little Rock Soirée magazine's Best Real Estate Agents of 2026 and AY Magazine's Arkansas Best of 2026 in the Real Estate Agent category — making her one of the most recognized active REALTORS® in Central Arkansas this year.

To learn more or to connect with Ashley Watters, visit ArkansasHouseSearch.com or call (501) 951-9200.

Media Contact

Ashley Watters, ArkansasHouseSearch.com, 1 5019510306, [email protected]

SOURCE ArkansasHouseSearch.com