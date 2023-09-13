Central Bank Digital Currency Gains Traction in the US, Sparking Debate on Regulations, Consumer Protections

Consumer protection is of paramount importance when it comes to digital currencies. While the traditional financial system has well-established mechanisms, like chargebacks for dispute resolution and consumer protection, the same cannot be said for digital currencies Tweet this

"Since a CBDC would typically be based on a blockchain model, it lacks an internal framework to recall individual transactions, making it virtually impossible to raise a dispute should a consumer feel swindled," said Eaton, whose company is the first global technology platform built to manage transaction disputes. "And, without basic purchase protections like we see with chargebacks for card transactions, it remains to be seen how fraud and purchase disputes will be resolved in this government experiment. Unfortunately for the government, unlike other enterprise organizations, there is a clear expectation for consumer protection, regardless of the technological barriers that exist natively."

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is actively examining the future of money and payments, particularly the conceivable implementation of a CBDC. To facilitate this, a dedicated CBDC working group has been established to create a broader policy perspective alongside the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts. Recent remarks by the Treasury indicate that private entities will likely play a significant role in the CBDC implementation, driven by strong incentives to participate.(2)

At the same time, some lawmakers have introduced legislation that seeks to prevent the Federal Reserve from directly issuing a CBDC, potentially leaving room for private intermediaries to fill the gap. One such lawmaker is Senator Ted Cruz, who reintroduced a March bill prohibiting the Federal Reserve from developing a direct-to-consumer central bank digital currency. "The federal government has no authority to unilaterally establish a central bank currency," Cruz asserted. "This bill goes a long way in making sure big government doesn't attempt to centralize or control cryptocurrency and instead, allows it to thrive in the United States."(3)

The government is also exploring real-time payment systems, with the Federal Reserve's upcoming FedNow Service designed to enable near-instantaneous retail payments utilizing existing central bank money.(2) Overall, it is evident that the U.S. is actively pursuing new payment system options and weighing the possibilities for significant changes in the near future.

The Treasury is also considering the development of separate retail and wholesale CBDCs. Retail CBDCs are intended for use by the general public and are designed to replicate the function of cash in digital form. They provide individuals and businesses with a direct claim on the central bank, ensuring a safe and secure means of payment. Wholesale CBDCs are restricted to financial institutions and facilitate interbank transactions and settlements, enhancing the efficiency and resilience of payment systems. Wholesale CBDCs improve settlement reliability, while retail CBDCs provide secure electronic payments as an alternative to physical cash or traditional electronic payment methods. According to experts, both would mitigate risks and increase accessibility to financial services.(4)

For consumers, CBDC can enhance financial inclusion by providing access to digital financial services for individuals who may not have a traditional bank account. It can also improve payment systems, making transactions faster and more efficient while reducing service costs for consumers and merchants. A CBDC also encourages the development of innovative financial services and promotes technological advancements in the financial sector, creating new opportunities for merchants to offer innovative payment solutions.

While CBDCs are touted by some as safe and secure, there are still vulnerabilities. Because CBDCs are managed through a distributed ledger, aka blockchain, which the central bank controls, they have complete visibility into transaction records. This can compromise anonymity, threaten privacy, and increase the potential for adoption of a new social credit system.(5)

Central banks play an integral role in the regulation of CBDCs. As the issuer and regulator of its digital currency, they are responsible for setting the rules and ensuring compliance. However, it is important to acknowledge that regulators may not always possess an in-depth understanding of the underlying technology and its intricacies. Eric Hoffman, President of Interbank Solutions for Chargebacks911, says central banks should collaborate with experts in digital currencies and blockchain technology to address this knowledge gap. By leveraging their expertise, central banks can make informed decisions and develop robust regulatory frameworks that feature both innovation and security.

"Consumer protection is of paramount importance when it comes to digital currencies. While the traditional financial system has well-established mechanisms, like chargebacks for dispute resolution and consumer protection, the same cannot be said for digital currencies," says Hoffman, who also serves as the President of the Electronic Transactions Association. "Without appropriate safeguards, consumers are at risk of fraud and financial losses. Central banks, in collaboration with other regulatory bodies, should develop comprehensive consumer protection measures for CBDCs, such as establishing dispute resolution channels, setting clear guidelines for fraud prevention, and educating the public about the risks and benefits associated with digital currencies. Failure to provide adequate protection could erode public trust and hinder the adoption of any CBDC."

Eaton says that to foster innovation, governments should create an inclusive environment that encourages collaboration between established financial institutions, startups, and technology firms. By nurturing a diverse ecosystem, regulators can support the development of new and disruptive technologies while safeguarding fair competition and protecting consumers and merchants.

