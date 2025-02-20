Central California Blood Center Selects Blood Bank Computer Systems as Their BECS Provider

Central California Blood Center Selects Blood Bank Computer Systems as its BECS provider to enhance operations and safety.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS), a leader in blood bank and biologics software solutions, is excited to announce that Central California Blood Center (CCBC) has selected BBCS as their blood establishment computer system (BECS) provider. This new partnership will empower CCBC to enhance their operations and further their commitment to providing life-saving services to the Central Valley community.

Central California Blood Center supplies blood products to hospitals throughout the Central Valley of California. By adopting BBCS' advanced technology platform, CCBC aims to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance in blood collection and distribution.

"We are thrilled to partner with Central California Blood Center," said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS. "Their dedication to serving their community aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, innovative technology to blood centers. We look forward to supporting their operations and helping them save lives."

Christine Hayes, CEO of CCBC, shared her excitement about the collaboration: "Selecting BBCS as our BECS provider is a significant step forward for our organization. We are confident that their technology will enhance our ability to serve our community and ensure the safety and efficiency of our processes."

This partnership underscores BBCS' ongoing commitment to delivering scalable, dependable solutions that support the vital work of blood centers nationwide.

About Central California Blood Center (CCBC)

Central California Blood Center, headquartered in Fresno, CA, is dedicated to providing a safe and reliable blood supply to communities throughout the Central Valley. CCBC operates multiple donor centers and organizes mobile blood drives to meet the needs of local hospitals and patients. For more information, visit www.donateblood.org.

About Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS)

For over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems has been a trusted provider of comprehensive software solutions for blood centers and biologics organizations. BBCS' ForLife Biologics Platform™ supports mission-critical operations with a focus on efficiency, safety, and compliance. Learn more at www.bbcsinc.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Fenton, BBCS, 1 888-738-2227, [email protected], https://bbcsinc.com/

SOURCE BBCS