Central Coast Pool and Spa announces a new website by Access Publishing

Pools and spas are significant investments in a future of relaxation with family and friends as well as in property value. Post this

Pool and spa service

Pool and spa maintenance

Pool and spa diagnostics and repair

Cleaning filters

Heater diagnostics and repair

Automation diagnostics and repair

Leak detection and repair

Winterizing

Draining and filling pools and spas

Replacing covers

Algae treatments

Equipment installations

And more

Providing expert pool, spa, and hot tub services since 2013, the Central Coast Pool and Spa team brings years of expertise and works with clients to establish long-term relationships. It is the company to call for all aspects of pool and spa maintenance in communities in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, and Northern San Luis Obispo County. The new website is informative with in-depth answers to common questions about the best services for:

Pool and spa maintenance.

Pool and spa repair.

Hot tub repair and service.

Spa repair service.

Swimming pool repair service.

The website is the source for answers to questions such as:

My pool isn't very old. Why does it need regular maintenance?

Why is the hot tub water cold when everything seems to be working?

What are the most important steps to keeping my spa in top shape?

Pools and spas are significant investments in a future of relaxation with family and friends as well as in property value. Regular maintenance is key to a long-lasting pool or spa. The equipment is designed to last for years with proper maintenance, but parts can wear out over time. Prompt repair is critical for top performance.

Regular maintenance includes keeping the water clean, sanitary, and at the correct pH balance. Keeping the sides and floor clean to help prevent bacteria and algae growth, and keeping equipment such as pumps, heaters, and filters clean and in top operating order.

"We are very happy to provide the local communities of Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, and places nearby with the best pool and spa maintenance," said Vidito. "I can remember when I was a kid some of my best memories were swimming with family and friends. By serving my community I hope my clients get to make great memories that last a lifetime."

Central Coast Pool and Spa

Paso Robles, CA 93422

(805) 610-6545

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Access Publishing