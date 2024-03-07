Central Florida Immersive Technology Summit to be Held at Full Sail University April 11-12, 2024

Full Sail University and The Central Florida VR/AR Association to bring 2nd annual event to Central Florida technologists, business leaders, and job seekers

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VR/AR Association Central Florida Chapter is proud to present the 2nd annual Central Florida Immersive Technology Summit on Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, 2024, hosted on Full Sail University's campus. The event welcomes technologists, business leaders and job seekers alike. The Central Florida Immersive Technology Summit is a two-day conference that explores the future impact of VR/AR technologies, business strategies, and solutions. The free event is open to the public and advance registration is required.

"We are honored to host the VR/AR Association Central Florida Chapter once again for its second ever Central Florida Immersive Technology Summit," said Dr. Haifa Maamar, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. "As an integral part of the region's vibrant tech scene, we at Full Sail are thrilled to host the event and welcome the tech community to campus. Our aim is to facilitate networking opportunities and host career events that unite individuals, ultimately bolstering the tech ecosystem."

The two-day event will include a robust technology expo where companies will highlight innovative technology solutions, a career fair where attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with various tech-focused employers, as well as a plethora of industry technology and educational speaking tracks and panels. The summit expects to attract participants from a variety of industries including technology, aerospace, healthcare, entertainment & travel, sports & fitness, and higher education.

"Many of the world's leaders in immersive technology will be coming to share their technology and meet with companies and individuals from the Central Florida region to explore how we can collaborate and address the growing global demand for immersive technologies and solutions. This is our second year of this event, and it will be bigger and better than last year and cover 2 full days," said John Cunningham, COO, VR/AR Association.

Check out the event homepage to register and learn more about the 2nd annual Central Florida Immersive Technology Summit.

