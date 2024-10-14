Central Holidays Announces Exciting Early Bird Savings on Popular Italy Escorted Tours for 2025

Leading global travel brand Central Holidays is announcing amazing Early Bird Savings of up to $500 per couple on some of its most popular signature Italy Escorted Tours for summer 2025. Travelers are encouraged to book with their preferred travel advisor now as these amazing experiences in Italy are filling up fast!
MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Holidays, the award-winning travel company renowned for its Affordable Luxury Travel Programs, is thrilled to announce Early Bird Savings on its most sought-after Italy Escorted Tours for summer 2025, featuring discounts of up to $500 per couple. This special promotion invites travel advisors to act quickly as availability is limited.
Central Holidays has long been a reliable partner for travel advisors, working closely with their dedicated team of destination specialists to provide an insider's perspective on the enchanting destinations they serve. With its own destination management office in Italy, Central Holidays guarantees clients peace of mind and unparalleled support from arrival to departure.
The newly launched promotions for 2025 Italy Escorted Tours include:
- Magnificent Italy & The Amalfi Coast -
Save $250 per person with promo code: MAG250EBD
- Italy's Northern Highlights -
Save $200 per person with promo code: NH200EBD
- Sunbelt, Rome, and Amalfi Coast -
Save $150 per person with promo code: SUN150EBD
These offers are valid for departures from May to July 2025 and must be booked and deposited by December 16, 2024. Travel advisors are encouraged to secure these exclusive deals quickly, as tours are filling up fast.
"Our Early Bird offers provide a fantastic opportunity for travel advisors to book their clients on these exceptional programs while benefiting from significant savings," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "With our tours filling up quickly, we urge advisors to act now and secure these memorable experiences for their clients."
Central Holidays' escorted tours stand out for their commitment to quality and service, offering a unique blend of leisurely exploration and in-depth sightseeing. Clients can expect to relax in deluxe air-conditioned motorcoaches, enjoy stays at first-class hotels, and savor exquisite meals at popular local restaurants. Each tour is accompanied by exceptional English-speaking tour directors, ensuring a rich and immersive travel experience.
Key differentiators include:
- Centrally located hotels for easy access to attractions
- Complimentary airport transfers
- Wine, mineral water, coffee, and cappuccino included with meals
- Comprehensive sightseeing programs with entrance fees
- Skip-the-line tickets for popular sites
- Unique experiences such as tastings of wine, balsamic vinegar, gelato, and limoncello.
Central Holidays invites travel advisors to explore these incredible travel opportunities and leverage the advantages of working with its dedicated team of destination specialists. For inquiries and additional information about the benefits of partnering with Central Holidays, travel agencies can contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.
Media Contact
Marlene Oliver, Central Holidays, 305-491-0512, [email protected], www.centralholidays.com
SOURCE Central Holidays
