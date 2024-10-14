Central Holidays Announces Exciting Early Bird Savings on Popular Italy Escorted Tours for 2025

Our Early Bird offers provide a fantastic opportunity for travel advisors to book their clients on these exceptional programs while benefiting from significant savings. With our tours filling up quickly, we urge advisors to act now and secure these memorable experiences for their clients. Post this

The newly launched promotions for 2025 Italy Escorted Tours include:

Magnificent Italy & The Amalfi Coast -

Save $250 per person with promo code: MAG250EBD

Explore the Tour

Italy's Northern Highlights -

Save $200 per person with promo code: NH200EBD

Explore the Tour

Sunbelt, Rome , and Amalfi Coast -

Save $150 per person with promo code: SUN150EBD

Explore the Tour

These offers are valid for departures from May to July 2025 and must be booked and deposited by December 16, 2024. Travel advisors are encouraged to secure these exclusive deals quickly, as tours are filling up fast.

"Our Early Bird offers provide a fantastic opportunity for travel advisors to book their clients on these exceptional programs while benefiting from significant savings," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "With our tours filling up quickly, we urge advisors to act now and secure these memorable experiences for their clients."

Central Holidays' escorted tours stand out for their commitment to quality and service, offering a unique blend of leisurely exploration and in-depth sightseeing. Clients can expect to relax in deluxe air-conditioned motorcoaches, enjoy stays at first-class hotels, and savor exquisite meals at popular local restaurants. Each tour is accompanied by exceptional English-speaking tour directors, ensuring a rich and immersive travel experience.

Key differentiators include:

Centrally located hotels for easy access to attractions

Complimentary airport transfers

Wine, mineral water, coffee, and cappuccino included with meals

Comprehensive sightseeing programs with entrance fees

Skip-the-line tickets for popular sites

Unique experiences such as tastings of wine, balsamic vinegar, gelato, and limoncello.

Central Holidays invites travel advisors to explore these incredible travel opportunities and leverage the advantages of working with its dedicated team of destination specialists. For inquiries and additional information about the benefits of partnering with Central Holidays, travel agencies can contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

Media Contact

Marlene Oliver, Central Holidays, 305-491-0512, [email protected], www.centralholidays.com

SOURCE Central Holidays