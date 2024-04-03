Central Holidays Announces Guaranteed Departures on Most Popular Italy Escorted Travel Programs

With Central Holidays you'll enjoy extensive sightseeing and bonus touring included in each of the company's signature Escorted programs, providing travelers with the opportunity of experiencing each destination in a truly immersive way! Post this

These exciting affordable luxury travel experiences offer travelers the perfect opportunity to get to know Italy with Central Holidays' insider's perspective on one of the company's exciting Italy Escorted Tour programs that are hand crafted by the company's destination experts and managed directly by Central Holidays team based in Italy.

Here's a look at Central Holidays' Italy Escorted Tour guaranteed departures available currently:

Italy's Sunbelt, Rome & The Amalfi Coast – A breathtaking 7-day insider's exploration of Rome and the Sorrentine Peninsula

Guests will experience history as you delve into Rome and Vatican City's mesmerizing sights drive through the southern gem town of Naples and see Pompeii, with its remarkably preserved ruins covered in volcanic ash more than 2000 years ago. From Sorrento, travelers visit the coastal villages of Positano, Amalfi, Ravello and the isle of Capri, all immersed in heavenly climate and facing immense azure seascapes.

Guaranteed Departures: 6/01, 6/15, 7/06, 9/07, 9/21, 10/5, 10/19, 10/26

Italy's Northern Highlights – 9-days of revelry in Italian culture and exquisite sites from Doge 's Palace in Venice to Piazza Della Signoria in Florence , and the iconic Colosseum in Rome

Travelers will delight in the unforgettable sights, including Piazza San Marco in Venice, Michelangelo's masterpiece of "David" in Florence, the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain in Rome, St. Peter's Basilica and Square in Vatican City, St. Francis' town of Assisi, and beyond. Delectable meals and special tasting experiences await, featuring Lambrusco wines and balsamic vinegar in Modena and a wine tasting in Umbria.

Guaranteed Departures: 5/27, 6/10, 7/01, 9/02, 9/16, 9/30, 10/14, 10/21

Best of Italy – A 10-day adventure to discover Italy's culture, history, food and wine, and welcoming locals

From the Renaissance city of Florence to enchanting Assisi, and on to Rome's old world meets modern vibe, and beyond to Vatican City, unforgettable moments abound. Travelers will continue along to Pompeii, covered by volcanic lava when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. Then they, head on to Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, Ravello, and the romantic isle of Capri

Guaranteed Departures: 5/29, 6/12, 7/03, 9/04, 9/18, 10/02, 10/16, 10/23

12-Day Magnificent Italy and the Amalfi Coast – An amazing 12-day escorted extravaganza that celebrates Italy's splendors

Travelers will live the magic of Venice, famed island city of enchanting palaces, gondolas, and piazzas. In Modena, guests savor balsamic vinegar and wine tasting experiences. Then it's on to delve into the Renaissance city of Florence and see Palazzo Pitti and Michelangelo's statue of David before heading to Assisi, Rome, and Vatican City. Next, it's on to Sorrento via Naples, plus a tour Pompeii's well-preserved remains, and then it's time to experience the coastal gems of Positano, Ravello, Amalfi, and Capri.

Guaranteed Departures: 5/27, 6/10, 7/01, 9/2, 9/16, 9/30, 10/14, 10/21

Agencies looking to learn more about guaranteed departures and the benefits of working with the destination specialists at Central Holidays to boost their revenue can contact the company's Travel Industry Sales Vice President Margie Bell via email at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

Marlene Oliver, Central Holidays, 305-491-0512, [email protected], www.centralholidays.com

