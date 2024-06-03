Central Holidays Forges New Strategic Alliance with Swan Hellenic Expeditions, Elevating Customized Travel Experiences

Our expert team is on hand to meticulously craft land itineraries that seamlessly blend an exceptional Swan Hellenic voyage with deluxe pre and post stays, plus experiential tours designed by Central Holidays' destination specialists that immerse travelers into their destinations of choice Post this

Joe Maloney, Vice President, North America, Sales & Marketing for Swan Hellenic Expeditions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are very excited about our new partnership with Central Holidays. Our combined efforts will offer travel agents the opportunity to customize pre/post stays with transfers, sightseeing, and hotels, in tandem with any of our Swan Hellenic voyages. This will not only create a customized experience for customers but will also save travel advisors a great deal of time in the planning process."

Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the company's unwavering dedication to travel advisors. "We are very pleased to announce this new alliance, which aligns perfectly with our mission to be a trusted resource for our valued travel advisor partners. Our goal is to provide unparalleled service and equip advisors with the tools needed to effortlessly book customized travel programs for their clients. Our expert team stands ready to meticulously craft itineraries that seamlessly blend an exceptional Swan Hellenic voyage with deluxe pre and post stays, plus experiential tours designed by Central Holidays' destination specialists that immerse travelers into their destinations of choice."

Agencies looking to learn more about customized Cruise and Land programs featuring Swan Hellenic and the benefits of working with the destination specialists at Central Holidays to boost their revenue can contact the company's Travel Industry Sales Vice President Margie Bell via email at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

About Swan Hellenic:

Swan Hellenic was relaunched in July 2020 to proudly advance the spirit of cultural expedition cruising the company pioneered in the 1950s. Building on its British roots, the new company has a distinctly cosmopolitan culture dedicated to providing guests with global opportunities to see what others don't.

Swan Hellenic's purpose-built boutique ships feature elegant Scandi-design interiors, extensive outdoor spaces and dedicated expedition facilities. SH Diana, accommodating 192 guests in the same distinctive comfort and style in 96 staterooms and suites, was launched in April 2023.

While sharing the unique design features of her sister ships, SH Diana also introduces certain key enhancements, including a dedicated presentation and lecture theater overlooking the lounge, and on-board Tender boats to take guests ashore in addition to and in greater comfort than the customary expedition Zodiacs. Like her siblings, SH Diana features a state-of-the-art gym, spa, panoramic sauna, club room and swimming pool with poolside grill.

Crews include a team of 12 seasoned expedition guides, expert speakers and lecturers, for a total complement of 120 and 140 persons respectively, offering outstanding staff-to-guest ratios to deliver the highest standards of attentive personal service.

On many cruises, guests can also participate in Swan Hellenic's Citizen Science partnerships, contributing valuable data obtained during their expeditions and on board, reporting cloud data with NASA, recording whale sightings with Happywhale, monitoring phytoplankton with the Secchi Disk Study, and Antarctic seabird numbers with Stony Brook University.

