Central Holidays Unveils Groundbreaking Technology System to Revolutionize Travel Booking Experience for Travel Advisors and Group Planners

Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays, expressed excitement about the company's groundbreaking investment in pioneering technology, stating, "Central Holidays is proud to introduce this first-of-its-kind technology to the travel industry. Our new system represents a game-changer, providing travel advisors with unprecedented tools and resources to enhance their business operations and elevate the guest experience."

The travel advisor portal, accessible from the homepage of the website at centralholidays.com, offers streamlined booking capabilities, allowing advisors to facilitate online payments and receive immediate confirmations for their clients. Additionally, advisors can conveniently access their bookings, view commissions, and manage quotations through their private portal. The new technology system also incorporates a robust CRM (Customer Relationship Management) tool, offering comprehensive insights into booking histories for agents and travelers alike. With the integration of AI for future travel analysis, advisors can anticipate and cater to their clients' needs more effectively than ever before.

The new website will continue driving travelers to book through their preferred travel advisor. In fact, consumers will only be able to book through an advisor; the site is not a consumer direct site. Consumers are required to obtain a booking code from their preferred travel advisor to make reservations online, ensuring that all bookings are facilitated through advisors. Further, the website will also proactively drive new customers to travel advisors with a new "FIND AGENT" feature. If a consumer does not yet have a preferred advisor, this feature will serve to bring new customers to travel advisors registered as Central Holidays preferred advisors. Travel advisors can register for free to become a preferred Central Holidays advisor, gaining access to the advanced technology platform designed to optimize their workflow.

Moreover, the system's automated features aim to boost the bottom line for travel advisors while enhancing the overall guest experience. From personalized vouchers for each traveler to detailed day-to-day itineraries, advisors can ensure peace of mind for their clients at every stage of their journey. Integration with travel insurance further adds a layer of assurance, providing readily available information for added peace of mind.

Central Holidays invites travel advisors to embrace this groundbreaking technology and join the ranks of preferred advisors to access a wealth of resources aimed at driving business growth and customer satisfaction. By investing in this innovative platform, Central Holidays reaffirms its dedication to supporting and empowering the travel advisor community.

Agencies looking to learn more about the benefits of working with the destination specialists at Central Holidays to boost their revenue can contact the company's Travel Industry Sales Vice President Margie Bell via email at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

