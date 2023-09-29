Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Takes Historic Step In Athlete's Mental Health Care by Partnering with Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates

Together, CBHA and CIAA are dedicated to creating a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for collegiate athletes. Tweet this

"I am thankful for this intentional work and partnership to focus on what we all know is critical to how our student-athletes thrive and show up every day on the field and in the classroom," said Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, Commissioner of the CIAA. "Partnering with CBHA allows CIAA leadership to address the ongoing mental health concerns of our student athletes and it gives us an opportunity to really focus with a partner that has created intentional space towards supporting student athlete mental wellness!"

As part of this partnership, CBHA's program will provide the following services to every student-athlete of the CIAA:

Self-report screenings focused on suicidality, depression, anxiety, alcohol use and eating disorders. CBHA will provide a full range of mental health services, from early screenings to options for ongoing therapy. The process ensures that athletes receive the care they need when they need it.





1-on-1 Initial Diagnostic Interviews with a qualified, licensed mental health professional chosen from a diverse network to meet the specific needs of every athlete. Every assessment closely follows confidentiality protocols.





100% Digital Approach allows student-athletes to complete their sessions and interviews from the comfort of anywhere.





Recurring 90-Day Cycle, allowing our program to consistently reach out to student-athletes and ensure their mental health is always taken care of.

"We are proud to join forces with the CIAA Conference to prioritize and provide full-service mental health care for their 13 institutions," said Steve Wigginton, Chief Executive Officer of CBHA. "It's a significant milestone for us to be providing this level of care and ensure every single one of these athletes gets the support they need."

This partnership represents both a significant milestone in collegiate athletics and a precedent for other conferences and institutions to follow. Together, CBHA and CIAA are dedicated to creating a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for collegiate athletes to thrive both on and off the field.

