Central Michigan University Unveils New Indoor Football Practice Facility Featuring AstroTurf's RootZone Turf System

The innovative AstroTurf RootZone system is renowned for its durability, superior playability, and enhanced safety features. With its unique three-dimensional root zone and dense fiber construction, this turf system provides a natural grass-like feel while minimizing the risk of injuries.

This upgrade is a testament to Central Michigan University's commitment to providing the best possible training environment for its student-athletes.

"We are thrilled with the new AstroTurf field in our indoor practice facility," Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Amy Folan said. "The AstroTurf RootZone turf system offers our student-athletes a premier surface that enhances their training experience while prioritizing their safety. This investment demonstrates our dedication to supporting our teams with the best resources available."

"We are proud to have partnered with Central Michigan University to bring this cutting-edge turf system to their indoor facility," said Todd DeWolfe, President of AstroTurf Great Lakes and CMU alum. "The AstroTurf system is designed to provide unparalleled performance and longevity, ensuring that CMU's athletes train on a surface that meets the highest standards."

Central Michigan's Turf Bay opened in 1999. The 21,600-square foot facility is utilized by all 17 of Central Michigan's varsity sports teams and is home to several camps, clinics, and club teams. The Chippewa football, field hockey, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, and softball teams all utilize the practice facility when poor weather forces them from their outdoor facilities. All 17 athletic programs use the facility as part of their strength and conditioning programs.

CMU's Turf Bay is part of the Indoor Athletic Complex that also houses the Dick Enberg Academic Center, weight room, athletic training room, team meeting room, administrative offices, baseball, and track and field offices, and Jack Skoog Indoor Track and Field Facility.

AstroTurf's commitment to innovation and quality continues to set the industry standard for synthetic turf solutions. The successful installation at Central Michigan marks another milestone in AstroTurf's mission to deliver the best possible playing surfaces for athletes at all levels.

