Central Payments Alum - Dawn Koenninger Named as New CFO

When asked about these two strategic leadership changes, CEO, Nikkee Rhody said "Dawn brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership within the fintech space, including deep familiarity with Central Payments' operations, culture, and mission. Her return reflects our commitment to sharpening our financial strategy and execution." In regard to the new CIO role, Rhody states "In today's world, how we ingest, structure, use, export, and safeguard data is table-stakes for delivering continued value to our partners."

As CFO, Dawn will lead Central Payments' efforts to strengthen financial modeling, forecasting, budgeting, and overall financial discipline. Koenninger said "I am thrilled to rejoin the team and am especially focused on driving clarity and results in our financial performance."

Koenninger is a graduate of Portland State University in Accounting. She lives in Portland, OR. Dawn will split her time between her home in Portland and the Sioux Falls office.

