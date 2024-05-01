Central Payments, Street Charity, and Discover Leverage PayCP to Launch a National Prepaid Card to Help Feed the Hungry

Street Charity is leveraging Central Payments' innovative payout platform, PayCP, to distribute cards to donors. PayCP is a turnkey solution allowing businesses, or nonprofits like Street Charity, to easily process disbursements for many different use cases.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Payments, a leading payments solution provider, announces the launch of the Street Charity Discover® Prepaid Card, a prepaid card that provides a simple way for consumers to help the hungry get access to food.

"Central Payments continuously looks for ways to power innovation in financial services. It's not often we get to join forces with a nonprofit to unlock a new way of serving those experiencing hardships. Today we're excited to announce our partnership with Street Charity, a nonprofit from Atlanta, GA," said Nikkee Rhody, CEO of Central Payments.

Street Charity Discover® Prepaid Cards have a fixed value to cover the cost of a meal along with varying state sales tax rates and can be redeemed at quick-serve restaurants in the U.S. where Discover is accepted. Through a monthly subscription model available at StreetCharity.org, donors can contribute as little as $35 per month and receive four cards mailed directly to their home. Donors can also choose to have Street Charity send cards to community partners directly. Bulk card quantities are also available for larger donations on the website.

"This is a completely new concept that solves the dual dilemma that most charitable people face every day; they don't carry cash and they don't want their donation to be misused," said John Patton, Founder and CEO of Street Charity. Patton continued, "Our card provides maximum flexibility to those who are hungry by giving them the decency to eat the kind of food that they prefer, whenever they feel like eating it."

Street Charity is leveraging Central Payments' innovative payout platform, PayCP, to distribute cards to donors. PayCP is a turnkey solution allowing businesses, or nonprofits like Street Charity, to easily process disbursements for many different use cases. Available payout solutions include physical or Virtual Discover® Prepaid Cards, Mastercard Send® and ACH bank transfers with more payout solutions planned for later this year. Learn more at PayCP.com

About Central Payments

Central Payments is a U.S.-based payments company built by bankers to connect the world by Making Financial Experiences Better®. The company solutions, builds, and supports payments products through its award-winning, proprietary Open*CP API Marketplace, which gives partners single-source access to the entire payments landscape. The company also produces Fintech Brews, a podcast devoted to helping bridge the gap between banking, startups, and the entire fintech industry. Visit Central-Payments.com for more information.

About Street Charity

Street Charity is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt nonprofit, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on Street Charity, visit www.StreetCharity.org or contact John Patton at [email protected].

The Street Charity Discover® Prepaid Card is issued by Central Bank of Kansas City, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Discover Network. Discover and the Discover acceptance mark are service marks used by Central Bank of Kansas City under license from Discover Financial Services. Card can be used only at quick serve restaurants in the United States where Discover is accepted. Certain terms and conditions are associated with the approval, maintenance and use of the Card. Consult the Cardholder Agreement. Card funds are not FDIC insured. No Cash or ATM Access. For transaction and balance information, and customer service, call 1-844-404-0244.

