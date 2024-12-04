Central Payments to serve as Program Manager for DoorDash Crimson Accounts

"Our collaborative work demonstrates the transformative power for companies like DoorDash, to create seamless, integrated payments that empowers both businesses and individuals," said Nikkee Rhody, CEO of Central Payments. Post this

"We're thrilled to bring the strengths of these partnerships together in a way that allows us to drive meaningful, real-world impact in the embedded finance space," said Nikkee Rhody, CEO of Central Payments. "Our collaborative work demonstrates the transformative power for companies like DoorDash, to create seamless, integrated payments that empowers both businesses and individuals."

Embedded finance allows companies to move beyond traditional banking constraints, enabling features like real-time payments, virtual accounts, and spend management tools that meet modern needs. As companies like DoorDash embrace these solutions, embedded finance is reshaping the digital economy and setting new standards for customer engagement and loyalty.

About Central Payments

Central Payments, a Sioux Falls, SD based financial technology company, is a recognized leader in embedded finance, leveraging technology and bank-quality experience to deliver seamless, accessible financial solutions to partners across various industries. By connecting businesses with tailored financial tools, Central Payments empowers companies to reimagine their customer experience and thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

About Starion Bank

Starion Bank, a $1.8 billion family-owned community bank, has been a pillar of North Dakota's financial landscape since its establishment in 1969. With 16 locations spanning North Dakota and Wisconsin, Starion remains dedicated to providing top-notch financial services to individuals, businesses, and communities. Learn more at StarionBank.com.

