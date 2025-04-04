Central San Joaquin Valley Regional Partners Launch Explore It. Achieve It. Campaign

"Whether you are a parent or high school student, college seeker or adult learner, this initiative offers a wealth of information through the campaign website to address how to move through the skill acquisition process within the four different pathways." Post this

The Partnership is helping to drive educational and economic opportunity through strategies for developing students' technical and employability skills and connecting them with employers. The outcomes of these strategies align with Governor Newsom's vision of the California Master Plan for Career Education to ensure people have chances to explore options in a hands-on way, build connections with employers, and create dynamic talent pipelines that can power economic growth and create more resilient communities.

To date, the Partnership has successfully engaged 42 K-16 institutions, demonstrating a comprehensive educational network to enhance student outcomes. Additionally, almost 100 industry partners work with the Partnership to support intentional student work-based learning (WBL) and create an industry-specific workforce pipeline.

Recently, the Partnership launched a unique campaign called Explore It. Achieve It. to give students, adult learners, and incumbent workers the potential for upward career pathway mobility through skill acquisition. High growth pathways in Business, Education, Engineering, and Health are the initial focus in generating excitement about careers and helping students, workers and potential workers find a rewarding pathway to get the skills needed for employment and advancement.

"Whether you are a parent or high school student, college seeker or adult learner, this initiative offers a wealth of information through the campaign website to address how to move through the skill acquisition process within the four different pathways, said Administrator Bill Davis, Tulare County Office of Education. "We understand that people in our four-county region want to make an impact and a living wage while advancing in a career that works for their unique needs and situation."

Employers within the four selected pathways can participate to help build a pipeline of workers and gain access to workforce talent by engaging in work-based learning (WBL) opportunities. WBL includes a variety of flexible activities both at the employers' worksites and/or in the classroom which provide students with a deeper understanding of the types of careers available, as well as the training and skills necessary within a specific industry.

Clay Ipsen, president of HealthForce, knows all too well the power of WBL and has used a unique strategy with the Partnership's educational providers to prepare the next generation of workers. Ipsen said, "There are so many options for employers to tap into WBL, like short-term internships, apprenticeships, and workplace tours, to name a few. At HealthForce, we use our Junior Medical Academy to introduce students to healthcare careers through tailored lessons, hands-on activities, guest instructors, and facility tours. This strategy helps us fulfill our mission of increasing access to healthcare and developing a diverse healthcare workforce."

Employers can contact Rachel Klassen ([email protected]) for more information, while students of all ages and those seeking to start and/or advance in one of our four featured career paths can go to http://www.exploreitachieveit.org/.

