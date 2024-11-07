Central Selects Convr AI to Streamline Submission to Quote

Central Insurance Companies selects Convr AI to streamline submission to quote with Convr's patented Intake AI technology and AI underwriting workbench.

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations with its underwriting workbench has been selected by Central Insurance to transform its underwriting services process with its Intake AI product. The organization is aiming to increase efficiency in their submission processing times and has identified Convr as the best partner for this work.

"The Convr technology integration will help Central's team deliver an exceptional experience to their customers," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Convr aligns with Centrals' mission to realize efficiency, and together, we're going to transform commercial insurance with frictionless underwriting, helping them achieve their goals."

Founded in 1876, Central Insurance is a successful property and casualty carrier operating on a strong foundation of core values, including integrity, relationships, and excellence—areas where Convr is committed to continuing to help Central thrive. That's where our AI-infused suite of tools comes into play.

About Convr's AI:

Convr will eliminate manual submission processing by digitally ingesting, preparing and analyzing underwriting documents. For select submissions that flow through their business, Convr will extract key data points and integrate the data with their quoting system. By automating and digitizing the insurance application process, their underwriting services team will quote faster and with more confidence with enhanced application data.

"We've selected Convr knowing their proven ability to help streamline the submission to quote process," said Pam Leis, Digital Product Manager at Central. "With our goal of reducing submission processing times to one-third of what they are now, we plan to see an impact on our bottom line that will enable us to expand Intake AI's offerings to other areas of the business."

"We're proud to provide Central with the AI tools needed to fuel their growth, underwriting optimization, and innovation," said Stammen. "We look forward to enriching our partnership over the coming years."

